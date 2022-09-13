LIFESTYLE MEDICINE LEADER TEAMS WITH MAJOR HEALTH SYSTEM TO BRING NEW PERSPECTIVE TO CLINICIANS
Monthly virtual Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds for clinicians with 1 CME, free of chargeROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the format of Grand Rounds familiar to every physician, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) has joined with IHA, a health system based in Michigan, to enable clinicians everywhere to consider cases from a Lifestyle Medicine (LM) perspective. Each month a challenging patient case is presented to a panel of LM experts in an interactive Zoom webinar. Guest panelists have included such well-known experts as Neal Barnard, MD; George Guthrie, MD; Michael Klaper, MD; and John McDougall, MD.
Lifestyle Medicine recognizes lifestyle measures like plant-based diet and stress reduction as the mainstays of health. The field is on the rise, with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine growing from 130 members in 2013 to 8,000 members currently. The new Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds program, launched in September 2021, provides valuable education and support to clinicians seeking to learn about LM and incorporate it in their practice. It is open to all health professionals, both seasoned LM clinicians and those new to the field.
The free webinar has been approved for continuing medical education (CME) credit: 1 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit TM. Upcoming sessions are open for registration via the RLMI website's Calendar. Webinars are recorded and previous sessions may be viewed on the RLMI YouTube channel. Case ideas and other suggestions may be sent to grandrounds@roclifemed.org
ABOUT IHA
Established in 1994, IHA is one of the largest multi-specialty medical groups in Michigan, delivering more than one million patient visits each year, IHA is based in Ann Arbor and is staffed by more than 1,000 providers in more than 150 practice locations. IHA includes the William J. Fileti Institute of Lifestyle Medicine, a comprehensive Lifestyle Medicine consultation program.
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), headed by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for health. RLMI advocates a plant-based diet with its proven ability to heal the body from within. RLMI offers several programs to help participants adopt a whole-food plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Jumpstart and two 10-week programs, the Lift Project and the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP), all certified by ACLM.
Visit https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/ for more information and follow RLMI on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram @roclifemed.
