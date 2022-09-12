Submit Release
Mark Zuckerberg Little League Card & NFT Auction September 24-25 at NFT.ComicConnect.com

Mark Zuckerberg Baseball Card

Mark Zuckerberg's Camp Group

Mark Zuckerberg and Camp Counselor

When Mark Zuckerberg was 8, he gave his signed personal baseball card to his camp counselor. The card & NFT auction is on Sept. 24-25 at NFT.ComicConnect.com

There’s nothing remotely like it. Mark Zuckerberg has impacted our culture more than every MLB and NBA player combined—and this card is truly one of a kind.”
— Stephen Fishler, ComicConnect.com
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Zuckerberg Little League Card to Be Auctioned Online, Along with Its NFT, Sept. 24-25, Move Over Mickey Mantle!

At a time when the sports collectibles market is hotter than ever and following the record-shattering sale of a Mickey Mantle card for a previously unheard-of $12.6 million, a new contender strolls up to bat — Mark Zuckerberg!

ComicConnect is auctioning a one-of-a-kind autographed Little League baseball card of Zuckerberg, which was made by the Facebook and Meta CEO when he was a child. Alongside this unique item, ComicConnect will be auctioning an NFT of the card, including all the documents that authenticate its unique existence, putting physical collectibles against digital collectibles in a once-in-a-lifetime auction.

The brief, high-stakes double auction will take place on https://nft.comicconnect.com/ from September 24-25. Bidding for the NFT will be measured in Ethereum, and at the conclusion of the auction, the winner will be invoiced. Bidding for the physical card will be measured in U.S. dollars.

“There’s nothing remotely like it,” says Stephen Fishler, co-owner of ComicConnect.com. “Mark Zuckerberg has impacted our culture more than every MLB and NBA player combined—and this card is truly one of a kind.”

Long before Zuckerberg revolutionized social media and became the world’s fifth richest person, he was an 8-year-old kid who loved baseball. The trading cards were a novelty offered to local little leaguers’ families in Westchester County, New York.

According to Fishler—a recognized industry authority who holds multiple Guinness Book of World Records—it appears to be the only such card in existence.

Since the pandemic, the sports collectible market has exploded, growing from $5.4 billion in 2018 to $26 billion last year—a factor that may fuel bidding here. And with a starting bid of just $1, the auction is bound to be as lively as Yankee Stadium in the ‘50s.

Joanne Levine
Lekas & Levine PR
joannepr@aol.com
You just read:

