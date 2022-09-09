Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,200 in the last 365 days.

2022-09-09 16:38:38.913 $1 Million Winner Almost Threw Ticket Away

2022-09-09 16:38:38.913

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player was minutes away from tossing a ticket worth $1 million after it sat in her car for two days. Luckily, she decided to check the “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers game she purchased at 7-Eleven, 6197 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis, before doing so. 

“I stopped at the gas station to check my ticket, just to make sure I wasn’t throwing away any winners,” she said. “I scanned the ticket, and it said I won $1 million, visit the Lottery office.” 

“I couldn’t believe this was real,” the winner shared.
  
Still in disbelief, she scanned the ticket a few more times. 

“I thought maybe it was wrong, but it kept saying I was a winner,” she said.  “I won $1 million!” 

Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 game that offers prizes from $50 up to $5 million. The game has $228 million remaining in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $5 million and 14 additional $1 million prizes. 

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $39.9 million went to education programs in the county.
 

You just read:

2022-09-09 16:38:38.913 $1 Million Winner Almost Threw Ticket Away

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.