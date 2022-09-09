2022-09-09 16:38:38.913 $1 Million Winner Almost Threw Ticket Away

2022-09-09 16:38:38.913

A Missouri Lottery player was minutes away from tossing a ticket worth $1 million after it sat in her car for two days. Luckily, she decided to check the “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers game she purchased at 7-Eleven, 6197 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis, before doing so.

“I stopped at the gas station to check my ticket, just to make sure I wasn’t throwing away any winners,” she said. “I scanned the ticket, and it said I won $1 million, visit the Lottery office.”

“I couldn’t believe this was real,” the winner shared.



Still in disbelief, she scanned the ticket a few more times.

“I thought maybe it was wrong, but it kept saying I was a winner,” she said. “I won $1 million!”

“Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 game that offers prizes from $50 up to $5 million. The game has $228 million remaining in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $5 million and 14 additional $1 million prizes.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $39.9 million went to education programs in the county.

