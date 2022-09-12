2022-09-12 10:39:39.27 Scratchers Player 'Shocked' by $50,000 Prize in De Soto

2022-09-12 10:39:39.27

A Missouri Lottery player shopping at Walmart, 12862 State Route 21 in De Soto, decided to pick up a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket, and the spontaneous decision ended with a $50,000 prize.

“It was just kind of random,” the winner explained.

Once she had scratched off the ticket, she realized she had uncovered one of 50 prizes of $50,000 offered in the game.

“I was just surprised,” she said. “Just shocked!”

“Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $50 to $5 million. Currently, there are over $227.5 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including two top prizes of $5 million, 14 prizes of $1 million and 36 additional $50,000 prizes.

In FY21, players in Jefferson County won more than $38.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $13.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.