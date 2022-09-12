Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,200 in the last 365 days.

2022-09-12 10:39:39.27 Scratchers Player 'Shocked' by $50,000 Prize in De Soto

2022-09-12 10:39:39.27

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player shopping at Walmart, 12862 State Route 21 in De Soto, decided to pick up a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket, and the spontaneous decision ended with a $50,000 prize.

“It was just kind of random,” the winner explained.

Once she had scratched off the ticket, she realized she had uncovered one of 50 prizes of $50,000 offered in the game.

“I was just surprised,” she said. “Just shocked!”

“Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $50 to $5 million. Currently, there are over $227.5 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including two top prizes of $5 million, 14 prizes of $1 million and 36 additional $50,000 prizes.

In FY21, players in Jefferson County won more than $38.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $13.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2022-09-12 10:39:39.27 Scratchers Player 'Shocked' by $50,000 Prize in De Soto

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.