2022-09-12 10:45:57.627 Retailer Confirms $50,000 Scratchers Prize in Platte Woods

On a trip to Autobahn, 7538 N.W. Prairie View Road in Platte Woods, a Missouri Lottery player picked up a “Millionaire Blowout” ticket that contained one of the games $50,000 prizes.

“I scratched it out in the car,” the winner said. “And, after I saw I won something, I went inside.”

At the counter, he asked one of the workers to scan the ticket, not knowing exactly how much he had won.

“I just assumed it was $10,000,” he said. “But it was 50! And I thought ‘Oh! Great!’”

“Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $50 to $5 million. Currently, there are over $227.5 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including two top prizes of $5 million and 14 additional prizes of $1 million.

In FY21, players in Platte County won more than $11.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.