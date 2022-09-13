FieldBin Launches Field Service Management Solution for Trade Professionals
Company Hires Startup Veteran Tim Berry as Senior Full-Stack Developer to Lead Platform GrowthCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, today announced the roll out of its application designed to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies manage every aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use platform.
FieldBin features include work order scheduling, invoicing, inventory management, estimating and quotes, payments processing, service portal, and customer management with a simple-to-use interface, intuitive navigation, and easy drag-and-drop functionality – all accessible from anywhere on any device. In addition to HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and landscaping, FieldBin is ideal for painting, cleaning, roofing, fencing, and handyman service businesses.
“Our goal is to make FieldBin the easiest software tool for hard-working, field service trade business owners and teams who want to reduce the hassle of back-office operations, cut down on paperwork, and make more money,” says Garrett Wilson, president, FieldBin.
To help accelerate the launch of the solution and oversee its future development, FieldBin hired renowned software expert, Tim Berry, as Senior Full Stack Developer. Berry has work on multiple early stage SaaS software products and has years of development experience in full stack, back-end, front-end UI/UX design, and database design and development.
He is the co-founder and CTO of AI Simulator, the world’s first angel investment simulator; the founder of Deskifier, an application that allows web developers to convert their website into a desktop app, allowing developers to create a better user experience; and the co-founder of geoAcquire, a land acquisition management platform for land developers that helps them centralize their process of buying, developing, and selling land.
Berry has also assisted in the development of other notable applications, including Vet & Pet Jobs Marketplace , Ethical Equity, and UserLoop. Additionally, he was a technician at Coggin Security, and conducted business development for Grand Strand Hardscapes..
“Tim's background also includes managing field service companies’ day-to-day operations, as well as building and improving software products to scale their operations, making him a formidable and extraordinary addition to the FieldBin team,” says Wilson.
Companies or business owners that sign up for FieldBin before October 1 will receive a free 3-month license.
This past June, FieldBin announced the closing of a $1.2 million pre-seed round led by 7833 Capital Partners, an early-stage investment fund launched by Ryan Corey and Ralph Sita, co-founders of Cybrary, the world’s foremost cybersecurity training platform.
About FieldBin
FieldBin is a cloud-based Field Service Management (FSM) software created to help small-to-medium sized field service trade companies grow their businesses. Its easy-to-use solution gives service providers, technicians, contractors, and field service trade professionals the tools they need to grow their business and increase profits. Learn more at https://www.fieldbin.com/
