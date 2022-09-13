FAMSA ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH HEALTHCAREPOINT.COM
FAMSA ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH HEALTHCAREPOINT.COM
(AUSTIN, TX) The Federation of African Medical Students’ Associations (FAMSA) is excited to announce a new collaboration with HealthCarePoint.com, a Public Benefit Corporation (DBA BlueCloud). This partnership will expand education opportunities in healthcare and clinical research for all FAMSA members.
BlueCloud is an electronic system for the education of healthcare professionals through carefully curated and globally accepted standardized courses. These courses cover diverse topics in medical education and research and can be taken from any location through internet-accessible devices. These include globally accepted standards of care, training and certification activities including but not limited to basic good clinical practices and clinical research standards accepted by regulatory agencies, universities, sponsors and governments around the world.
“Limited access to clinical trials in Africa has been a continuing issue for healthcare professionals and their patients,” said Al O. Pacino II, President, BlueCloud by HealthCarePoint.com. “The FAMSA and BlueCloud collaboration seeks to eliminate barriers for access to global clinical trials by offering modern education technologies to all current and future FAMSA Members.”
An important FAMSA objective is ‘to enhance and broaden the general and special education of member medical students to develop future clinical researchers and bring improved sponsor confidence in performing clinical trials in the African continent.
“BlueCloud provides unique opportunities to members in FAMSA, particularly for medical students who are interested in clinical research,” said Yankuba Jabbie, FAMSA President. “The courses they offer are not readily available in our medical curriculum as we have it.”
By joining the BlueCloud Network, FAMSA is following through on a commitment to provide every opportunity possible to its medical student members, not only in healthcare, but in clinical research, as well.
In conjunction with furthering education, the BlueCloud Network also offers a place to store all professional records and licenses within a personal, BlueCloud GDPRPrivacy Wallet which can be shared with healthcare and clinical research organizations globally.
BlueCloud is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) operating in the public interest. As the creator of the GDPRWallet® and GDPRDirectory®, we make healthcare and clinical research better™ by connecting organizations in real-time to streamline the managerial and compliance processes required by organizations and regulatory agencies.
FAMSA is an independent, non-political federation of medical student associations in Africa, founded in 1968 as a Nigerian, Ghanian, Ugandan initiative to foster the spirit of friendship and cooperation among African Medical Students.
