VoDaVi Technologies Celebrates 13th Anniversary Delivering End-to-End Technology Solutions and Support

VoDaVi Technologies Celebrates their 13th Anniversary of delivering Information Technology (IT) services and support to clients across New England.

PLYMOUTH, MA, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoDaVi Technologies, LLC (VoDaVi), a leading Information Technology (IT) provider, headquartered in Plymouth, MA celebrates 13 years of implementing cost efficient business class solutions and services that improve technology outcomes for their clients across New England. First and foremost, they would like to thank their clients, employees, business partners and the various communities they serve.

“It’s incredible to see the growth of VoDaVi over the past years, and I cannot wait to see what the next 13 years has in store,” said Chris Friel, CEO and Co-Founder. “What started as a small company start-up operation has now grown into an organization powering technology solutions to the local communities we serve and creating jobs for others who share our passion and know that they can come to a place where it’s all about making an impact.”

VoDaVi initially began as a start-up operation out of the cofounders’ home in 2009. Since then, the company has doubled in size and is consistently growing the VoDaVi brand. VoDaVi has become the technology partner for many businesses and organizations throughout New England who rely heavily on technology to run their day-to-day business operations effectively and efficiently.

VoDaVi specializes in all facets of technology to ensure that our clients have the guidance, coverage and support they need to meet their business technology challenges. Customers know that VoDaVi’s Managed Services bring all of their IT support services and infrastructure management assets together in one place with one view. VoDaVi provides truly end-to-end system solutions to their customers, ensuring vital technology investments are available to meet the demands of innovative organizations that leverage technology to deliver better outcomes for their stakeholders. VoDaVi clients receive the benefit of seamless technology services and support from a single provider focused on their success.

As a single-source technology partner, VoDaVi provides collaboration, communication and technology solutions that leverage their voice, data, video, and security expertise to deliver enhanced solutions and provide for an even smoother customer experience from design to on-going support of their customers technology estate.

About VoDaVi Technologies

Since 2009, VoDaVi Technologies provides Business Technology Solutions, as well as Professional and Managed IT Services to businesses, school systems, municipalities, and non-profit organizations throughout New England. Our experts tailor individual solutions, approaches, and resources to solve organizations business problems, achieve goals, and reduce overall technology costs with a proactive, preventative approach towards IT management. VoDaVi is an authorized provider on the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC) F05, F14, and S03 contracts. VoDaVi is an authorized supplier under Category 9: Equipment related to Network and Communication Services of the Blanket Massachusetts State Contract ITT72 Network Services, Communication Services, and Related Equipment. For more information and to see our full catalog of offerings please visit our website or call us directly at 866.896.1777.