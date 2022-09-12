Tronix3D Owner & CEO Mike Vindler Hosts August's PDMA Pittsburgh Chapter Happy Hour

Mike Vindler, Tronix3D Owner & CEO PDMA Pittsburgh Chapter holds their August Happy Hour at Tronix3D.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Vindler, owner & CEO of additive manufacturing company Tronix3D, recently hosted the latest Happy Hour of the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Product Development and Management Association (PDMA) on August 25. The PDMA Pittsburgh Chapter’s purpose is to promote innovative growth and development for the local industries through educational opportunities, collaborative efforts, and professional networking. Their goal is to cultivate a competitive and vibrant community through knowledge and shared experiences of academics, industry professionals, and skilled practitioners. Through these means, the Chapter can facilitate the Western Pennsylvania Region's technological advancement and continued economic growth.

As a member of the PDMA Pittsburgh Chapter’s Board of Directors, this event was held at Mike’s new Tronix3D office space in Pittsburgh, PA. The company recently moved to this new office space to accommodate the growing demand for prototype design and additive manufacturing in Pittsburgh and beyond. During the happy hour, members were educated on Tronix3D’s products and services, their role in the additive manufacturing industry, and their vision for the future. Attendees also enjoyed food and craft beverages provided by local companies Spoonwood Brewing Co. and Sprezzatura. Mike Vindler had this to say following the event: “It was a pleasure to hold the PDMA Pittsburgh Chapter Happy Hour at our new Tronix3D office space. Thanks again to those who attended and provided refreshments to help make this event a success.”

For those that were unable to attend this August event, the next PDMA Pittsburgh Chapter meeting is scheduled for September 13 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm virtually, hosted by Teresa Jurgens-Kowal. Jurgens-Kowal is a speaker, writer, and co-editor of the PDMA Body of Knowledge, 2nd edition, and contributing author for the chapter on Culture, Leadership, and Teams. Her interactive presentation during this event will center around cultivating creativity in a hybrid work world. Topics include the importance of innovation for project management, enhancing problem-solving processes, and tools to foster collaborative thinking. For more information on the next meeting in September, visit the PDMA event page.

Tronix3D is a contract-based additive manufacturing company operating in the Pittsburgh area that specializes in producing low-volume prototype parts as well as high-quality manufactured designs. They assist customers with any step of the design process from the idea’s conception to its final production, offering 3D printing consulting and design services. With clients in the robotics, energy, medical, and defense industries, Tronix3D has been involved with various innovative projects and technologies. Mike Vindler has taken his experience at Fortune 500 companies to Tronix3D as an owner and CEO in order to position the company as a leader in additive manufacturing.