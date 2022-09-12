Fuel Spill in West Nodaway River, Cass County

CASS COUNTY, IOWA-- On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Iowa DNR was notified that a crane overturned into the West Nodaway River approximately 2-3 miles northeast of Massena in Cass County. It was initially reported that approximately 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel from the crane were spilled.

However, during a follow-up visit today, DNR staff observed a sheen downstream of the absorbents. DNR staff also found dead and stressed minnows between the bridge collapse and approximately 1/2 mile downstream. Similar conditions were not observed Thursday.

The crane is owned by Mammoet Crane Company, who is working with MidAmerican Energy. MidAmerican Energy and subcontractors responded quickly by placing absorbents in the river.

To date, Clean Harbors has pumped approximately 1,500 gallons of fuel and water from the river. Because of rain chances over the weekend, absorbent booms will be placed in the river every 75 feet between the bridge collapse and the bridge downstream about 1/2 mile. Booms will remain in place for 7-14 days.

Downstream users are advised to stay out of the river.

A wrecker is expected to remove the 61-ton crane from the river today. Also, an access road is being built to allow better river access for the clean up company.

The DNR will continue to monitor clean up efforts and consider appropriate enforcement action with Mammoet Crane Company.