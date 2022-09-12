Independent Vehicle Inspections on Motobyo Create Trust, Transparency and Access for Private Party Buyers and Sellers
Motobyo has been designed by experienced tech and auto industry professionals with the intent to give consumers control in the buying and selling of used cars.
Buying with confidence is paramount, which is why we offer comprehensive independent inspections on every vehicle from our certified partners.”HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the many ways that Motobyo is disrupting the automotive industry with their used car marketplace is working with trusted national brands to provide direct-to-consumer access to services and resources that are focused on building trust and transparency in private party transactions.
— George Lekas, Founder & COO of Motobyo
Private party sellers and buyers face numerous roadblocks when conducting a used car transaction. Buyers often feel uncertain and insecure about the actual condition of the vehicle. Has the seller represented it properly? Will it be as described? Does it have hidden flaws?
That issue of trust in the transaction is solved by Motobyo through independent, third-party vehicle inspections, available nationwide through partnerships with Meineke, Midas and other national brands.
“Buying with confidence is paramount, which is why we offer comprehensive independent inspections on every vehicle from our certified partners,” said George Lekas, founder and Chief Operating Officer of Motobyo. “The final inspection reports are available online 24/7/365 on Motobyo. The report completed by an independent, trained technician gives buyers a clear view of the vehicle’s overall mechanical readiness,”
Lekas added. “And, for the ultimate in convenience, Motobyo has partnered with white-glove inspection services that come directly to the car, whether in a driveway, parking lot or garage.”
These buyer benefits are compelling, and yet the inspection process is just as important to a private party seller. Due to the lack of visibility, current private party sales are typically restricted to a buying audience within a few zip codes. Motobyo expands that market and pool of interested buyers significantly by offering a clear view into the mechanical status of the vehicle. The seller may now attract a more expansive audience across multiple counties and even multiple states. This increase in the potential buyer pool not only ensures the certainty of completing a sale, it also is a significant contributor to value optimization, the ultimate in the seller’s success.
Not a dealership but an e-commerce marketplace, Motobyo connects private party sellers directly to private party buyers, eliminates auto industry middlemen, and creates efficiencies that give real value back to the consumer.
Motobyo was created with one goal in mind, empowering consumers with the knowledge, transparency and resources they need to take control of their used car selling and buying process. It’s the only consumer-focused auto marketplace that enables both sellers and buyers to succeed.
Find the better way to succeed and enjoy the used car experience at http://www.Motobyo.com.
