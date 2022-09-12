NAKIVO Expands Backup to Cloud, Anti-Ransomware, and Microsoft 365 Backup Capabilities with Latest v10.7
NAKIVO receives an Honorable Mention in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and releases the latest 10.7 version of NAKIVO Backup & ReplicationSPARKS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following last month’s Honorable Mention in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Solutions, NAKIVO releases the newest version 10.7 of NAKIVO Backup & Replication.
“With NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10.7, we have reached yet another significant milestone in enabling organizations to meet their data protection needs and to be more agile and efficient with their cloud capabilities," says Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO Inc. "With more cloud storage platforms, enhanced performance, and perhaps most critically, the ability to mitigate ransomware targeting backup data in the cloud, organizations now have the final piece of the puzzle to protect their workloads in the cloud.”
The 10.7 version of NAKIVO Backup & Replication introduces several new features and enhancements:
Direct Backup to Cloud: Backup to Microsoft Azure Blob and Backup to Backblaze B2
Anti-Ransomware Features: Cloud Backup Immutability (Wasabi, Azure Blob, Backblaze B2)
Microsoft 365 Data Protection: Microsoft Teams Backup and Native Change Tracking Integration
Backup Monitoring: Overview Dashboard
Direct Backup to Cloud
The popularity of cloud storage platforms continues to grow due to their scalability, cost-efficiency, and security options. NAKIVO first introduced the direct backup to cloud functionality back in 2020, enabling customers to send backups and backup copies directly to Amazon S3 and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.
With the latest v10.7 release, customers can now back up their data directly to Microsoft Azure Blob and Backblaze B2, as well as Amazon S3 and Wasabi. NAKIVO aims to provide customers with more options to choose from to meet the needs of different organizations.
Anti-Ransomware Protection in the Cloud
The growing shift to the cloud gives cybercriminals a fast lane to further accelerate cybercrime. To help organizations counter this threat, NAKIVO introduces immutability for backup data in the cloud. Immutable backups can mitigate the ransomware threat, ensure data recovery, and strengthen data compliance.
With the latest 10.7 version, customers can apply immutability to their backup data stored in Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure Blob, Backblaze B2, and Wasabi to protect against unwanted modifications and encryption by ransomware.
SaaS Data Protection
NAKIVO continues to expand Backup for Microsoft 365 functionality to ensure that customers’ SaaS data is safe and recoverable. In the latest release, NAKIVO expands the list of supported Microsoft 365 services to include Microsoft Teams. Customers can now protect Exchange Online, OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online, and Teams data with incremental backups to onsite storage.
NAKIVO also integrated Microsoft’s native change tracking functionality to improve the performance of SaaS data protection. This option enables customers to create Microsoft 365 backups faster and avoid overloading the network.
Backup Monitoring
Access to critical information about the backup infrastructure is key to reliable and efficient data protection. Better visibility and insights have always been a focus area for NAKIVO, with features like the calendar Dashboard, Global Search, and many others.
The new Overview dashboard in v10.7 enables customers to monitor backup, replication, and recovery activities, as well as key solution components. The dashboard delivers backup monitoring information to help customers address issues quickly and proactively.
Feature Availability
NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10.7 is available for download. Customers can either update their version of the solution or install the 15-day Free Trial to check how the new features work.
Supporting Quote:
“The solution lets us achieve our budget goal with an excellent product. The product helped us save 30% on backup administration, as well as saved us thousands of dollars. In the past, our IT department spent an excessive amount of time on backup administration, while with NAKIVO Backup & Replication, our team can focus on our core business goals,” says Pablo Kalik, Corporate Systems Manager at the Alvear hotels.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
ABOUT NAKIVO
NAKIVO is a US-based corporation dedicated to delivering the ultimate backup, ransomware protection and disaster recovery solution for virtual, physical, cloud and SaaS environments. As one of the fastest-growing backup and ransomware recovery software vendors in the industry, NAKIVO boasts 25 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, 5-star online community reviews, 98% customer satisfaction with support and a network of over 7,000 partners worldwide. NAKIVO has 23,000 paid customers worldwide, including major companies like Honda, Cisco, Coca-Cola and Siemens.
