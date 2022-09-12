Route 21 Roy E. Furman Highway Traffic Stoppages Anticipated This Week in Fayette County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of anticipated short-term traffic stoppages in both directions on Route 21 (Roy E. Furman Highway) at the interchange of Route 166 and Ronco Road in German Township and Masontown Borough, Fayette County. Motorists will encounter stoppages of 15 minutes or less, as needed, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, weather dependent.

As part of the first phase of the new bridge placement, the short-term stoppages are necessary to allow crews to unload and set the beams.

Crews from Plum Contracting will be performing the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

