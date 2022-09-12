Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 239,609 in the last 365 days.

- The Utah Office of Homeless Services Announces $55 Million in Affordable Housing Funding Awarded

SALT LAKE CITY (September 9, 2022) — Today, the Utah Office of Homeless Services approved the use of $55 million for deeply affordable housing at the Utah Homelessness Council meeting. 

The funding will allow for the addition of 1,078 affordable housing units across the state. The agencies and projects are as follows:

Agency

Project

Recommended Amount

County

Blueline

Stratford

$780,000.00

Salt Lake

CDCU

Howick 4101 S. Howick

$800,000.00

Salt Lake

CDCU

Richmond Flats

$500,000.00

Salt Lake

Friends of Switchpoint

The Point Fairpark

$10,283,622.00

Salt Lake

Friends of Switchpoint

The Point Red Hills

$5,278,756.00

Washington

Friends of Weber Housing Authority

912 Wall Avenue, Ogden, UT 84404

$500,000.00

Weber

Housing Assistance Management Enterprise

Pamela's Place Phase 2

$9,000,000.00

Salt Lake

Iron County Care and Share/Canyon Creek Services

ICCS-CCS Collaborative

$6,000,000.00

Iron

Murray- TWG Fireclay

152 W 4250 S

$1,000,000.00

Salt Lake

Salvation Army

2615 Grant Ave

$2,000,000.00

Weber

The Other Side Academy

Tiny Home Village

$4,000,000.00

Salt Lake

Utah Regional Housing Corp

Multiplex

$5,069,000.00

Utah

Utah Regional Housing Corp

85 North

$990,000.00

Utah

Ville 1659

1659 W North Temple

$3,858,622.00

Salt Lake

Ville 647

647 S Main

$1,000,000.00

Sevier

Weber Housing Authority

2325 Madison Avenue 

$1,290,000.00

Weber

West Haven TWG

2150 S 1100 W

$1,000,000.00

Weber

In the 2022 General Session, Senate Bill 238 allocated $55 million to the Office of Homeless Services to increase the supply of deeply affordable housing throughout the state. In July 2022, A Request for Grant Applications (RFGA) was released to solicit eligible projects. Beginning on August 2, 2022, a group of community experts reviewed applications to provide recommendations to the Council for approval. 

“The Office of Homeless Services is committed to working and collaborating with all stakeholders to address the housing and support needs for our most vulnerable friends and neighbors in Salt Lake County,” said Wayne Niederhauser, State of Utah Homeless Coordinator. 

The Utah Homelessness Council also approved the state’s winter overflow proposed plan to provide 340 winter overflow beds in Salt Lake County. Millcreek City and Salt Lake County stepped up to the plate with a location for winter overflow at the former Calvin Smith Library. As this will not meet the full overflow need, the state will be responsible for a winter overflow plan, as required by statute. The proposed plan includes the library overflow location, temporary increase of capacity at the homeless resource centers, and utilization of St. Vincent de Paul’s dining hall. 

The Office of Homeless Services will work with Salt Lake County and Millcreek City to further explore the viability of the Calvin Smith Library site as recommended and plans to coordinate with Shelter the Homeless, The Road Home, and Volunteers of America on increasing the capacity at three Homeless Resource Centers in Salt Lake County. One of the major challenges of providing winter overflow is staffing. Especially with the tight labor market, the Office of Homeless Services is asking all of those who may be interested in full- or part-time work and in serving their community to reach out to the homeless service providers about employment opportunities, such as The Road Home and Volunteers of America, Utah.

###

About The Utah Office of Homeless Services: The Utah Office of Homeless Services strives to work together with communities to make homelessness in Utah rare, brief and non-recurring by providing statewide support of project services, interventions and system performance measures and reporting.

About The Utah Homeless Council: The Utah Homeless Council ensures that services provided to individuals experiencing homelessness are utilized in a cost-effective manner and works to facilitate a better understanding of homelessness. The council is also responsible for providing final approval for the homeless services budget, strategic plan and award of funding for the provision of homeless services. 

You just read:

- The Utah Office of Homeless Services Announces $55 Million in Affordable Housing Funding Awarded

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.