- The Utah Office of Homeless Services Announces $55 Million in Affordable Housing Funding Awarded

SALT LAKE CITY (September 9, 2022) — Today, the Utah Office of Homeless Services approved the use of $55 million for deeply affordable housing at the Utah Homelessness Council meeting.

The funding will allow for the addition of 1,078 affordable housing units across the state. The agencies and projects are as follows:

Agency Project Recommended Amount County Blueline Stratford $780,000.00 Salt Lake CDCU Howick 4101 S. Howick $800,000.00 Salt Lake CDCU Richmond Flats $500,000.00 Salt Lake Friends of Switchpoint The Point Fairpark $10,283,622.00 Salt Lake Friends of Switchpoint The Point Red Hills $5,278,756.00 Washington Friends of Weber Housing Authority 912 Wall Avenue, Ogden, UT 84404 $500,000.00 Weber Housing Assistance Management Enterprise Pamela's Place Phase 2 $9,000,000.00 Salt Lake Iron County Care and Share/Canyon Creek Services ICCS-CCS Collaborative $6,000,000.00 Iron Murray- TWG Fireclay 152 W 4250 S $1,000,000.00 Salt Lake Salvation Army 2615 Grant Ave $2,000,000.00 Weber The Other Side Academy Tiny Home Village $4,000,000.00 Salt Lake Utah Regional Housing Corp Multiplex $5,069,000.00 Utah Utah Regional Housing Corp 85 North $990,000.00 Utah Ville 1659 1659 W North Temple $3,858,622.00 Salt Lake Ville 647 647 S Main $1,000,000.00 Sevier Weber Housing Authority 2325 Madison Avenue $1,290,000.00 Weber West Haven TWG 2150 S 1100 W $1,000,000.00 Weber

In the 2022 General Session, Senate Bill 238 allocated $55 million to the Office of Homeless Services to increase the supply of deeply affordable housing throughout the state. In July 2022, A Request for Grant Applications (RFGA) was released to solicit eligible projects. Beginning on August 2, 2022, a group of community experts reviewed applications to provide recommendations to the Council for approval.

“The Office of Homeless Services is committed to working and collaborating with all stakeholders to address the housing and support needs for our most vulnerable friends and neighbors in Salt Lake County,” said Wayne Niederhauser, State of Utah Homeless Coordinator.

The Utah Homelessness Council also approved the state’s winter overflow proposed plan to provide 340 winter overflow beds in Salt Lake County. Millcreek City and Salt Lake County stepped up to the plate with a location for winter overflow at the former Calvin Smith Library. As this will not meet the full overflow need, the state will be responsible for a winter overflow plan, as required by statute. The proposed plan includes the library overflow location, temporary increase of capacity at the homeless resource centers, and utilization of St. Vincent de Paul’s dining hall.

The Office of Homeless Services will work with Salt Lake County and Millcreek City to further explore the viability of the Calvin Smith Library site as recommended and plans to coordinate with Shelter the Homeless, The Road Home, and Volunteers of America on increasing the capacity at three Homeless Resource Centers in Salt Lake County. One of the major challenges of providing winter overflow is staffing. Especially with the tight labor market, the Office of Homeless Services is asking all of those who may be interested in full- or part-time work and in serving their community to reach out to the homeless service providers about employment opportunities, such as The Road Home and Volunteers of America, Utah.

