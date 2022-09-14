Alba Robot S.r.l and Great Product Ventures Inc. announce a Joint Venture, "Enjourney, Inc" to Improve Reduced Mobility
Alba Robot S.r.l and Great Product Ventures Inc. announce a Joint Venture, "Enjourney, Inc", to bring revolutionary autonomous micromobility solutions to the US
We will reshape the Personal Reduced Mobility Market, which has been stagnant for 100 years and we have chosen Great Product to join with us in this mission”.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alba Robot S.r.l., a Turin, Italy based company and leader in the autonomous micromobility revo-lution, and Great Product, a venture development firm that stages Italian and European companies for successful funding and commercialization in the United States, announced a Joint Venture, “Enjourney, Inc” focused on commercializing innovative mobility solutions in the North-American market. This alliance allows Alba and GP to satisfy a potentially huge market space, providing to US facilities - like hospitals, airports and theme parks with solutions for autonomous/assisted mobility services, sup-porting people with reduced mobility to become more independent. Great Product adds another high-ly successful, innovative company to its portfolio.
— Mario Brossa, COO, Alba Robot
Great Product is a U.S. venture development firm with a unique business model to build, fund and grow European companies in North America. Great Product’s founder has worked with innovative startups in Europe for the past fifteen years and the firm is born out of an appreciation for European innovation and the need to couple that innovation with capital and huge commercial markets. Through its numerous affiliations and associations, Great Product gives companies immediate access to a large network of qualified investors, venture capital firms and Fortune 1000 companies. Great Product’s team is made up of proven entrepreneurs and experts in the critical areas of intellectual property, finance, US government regulations, business development, sales and marketing.
Alba Robot S.r.l., is a Turin based company, founded in 2019 when one of the founder’s grandmoth-er, a brilliant 90 years old woman, lost her autonomy being forced to use a wheelchair due to a knee arthrosis. Since then, ALBA Robot’s mission has been to change the way People with Reduced Mobil-ity (PRM) move, and to enhance their independence in the everyday life. By integrating the best technologies from Voice Assistants, Automotive, Robotics and IoT, Alba Robot has created a 21st cen-tury solution set for wheelchairs and scooters that transforms them in fully autonomous driving sys-tems.
“Alba is excited to partner with Great Product in the quest to conquer the North American Market” said Mr Andrea Bertaia, CEO of Alba Robot S.r.l. Mario Brossa, COO and co-founder, added, “Creating the right collaborations and partnerships is essential for scaling up the company. We will reshape the People with Reduced Mobility Market, which has been stagnant for 100 years and we have chosen Great Product to join with us in this mission”.
Jonathan Ramaci, Founder & CEO of Great Product, adds, “Alba Robot has developed outstanding solutions for autonomous micromobility, with an exceptional team and great know-how in the automotive and artificial intelligence field”. Mr. Ramaci further added that, “Autonomous shared micro-mobility systems could be the next revolution for inclusive and more accessible mobility in key settings in the US, especially theme parks and airports, and Enjourney will be leading this revolution.”
About Alba Robot S.r.l.
Alba Robot is a Startup company based in Turin, the cradle of the Italian automotive history, design and crafts-manship, and one of the main automotive capitals in Europe. Founded in 2019, ALBA Ro-bot is a micro mobility platform to transform people transportation by using autonomous vehicle fleets. ALBA Robot supports people with reduced mobility to become more independent and provides facili-ties - like hospitals, airports and museums - solutions for autonomous/assisted mobility services. By integrating the best technologies from Voice As-sistants, Automotive, Robotics and IoT, Alba Robot has created a Kit for wheelchairs / scooters, trans-forming them in fully autonomous driving systems.
Learn more at https://www.alba-robot.com/
About Great Product Ventures, Inc.
Great Product Ventures, Inc. (GPV) is a venture development firm whose mission is to identify the top European Companies to commercialize and fund in North America. Great Product has assembled a team that wholly supports our portfolio companies and is comprised of subject matter experts in medical technology and devices, renewable energy, retail products, and smart mobility. The Company focuses on commercialization through its supporting expertise in funding, intellectual property, FDA regulations, finance, marketing and government relations. Great Product has offices in Cambridge, MA, Miami, FL, Rome, Italy and Milan, Italy.
Learn more at www.greatproduct.com
