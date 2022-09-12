Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 239,429 in the last 365 days.

Author Sarah Vie To Release Children’s Book About Mindfulness

Let Your Inner Golden Sparkle Shine by Sarah Vie

Let Your Inner Golden Sparkle Shine by Sarah Vie

A guide for children (and parents) on developing effective stress management techniques to face life's everyday challenges.

When kids lean on the simple meditation practice in this book, they will learn that no matter what is going on, or what is happening around them, they have a safe place to land within their heart.”
— Sarah Vie
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundational life coach and energy healer Sarah Vie is equipping children to face life’s challenges with inner peace and calm through the release of her book, Let Your Inner Golden Sparkle Shine, published by Muse Literary. Subtitled, “The Little Girl Who Never Stopped Believing in Herself,” this 44 page beautifully illustrated picture book is designed to help children of any age practice connecting to their inner greatness, potential, and overall resilience. Vie’s objective in publishing the book is to empower children to recognize their truest potential before they start believing the world’s limiting stories.

“Mindful kids are the path to a future we all want to be part of,” says Vie. “The best way to ensure our children develop stress management skills and gentle practices is by incorporating self-guided meditations that they can use at school, sporting events, at home, during thunderstorms, long car rides and everywhere in between!”

Readers are introduced to Little Vie, an adventurous girl who is not afraid of a little dirt! In her adventures, she experiences all kinds of new things - like talent shows, a new little sibling, big scary storms and more. When things get tough on the outside, Little Vie chooses to dig deep inside herself to hear the "thump thump thump" of her heart so that her inner golden sparkle can shine bright! It's through this conscious connection to her inner light that Little Vie learns she can overcome ANY obstacle with grace, and glittery rain boots - of course!

The simple and easy to learn mindfulness practices in this book are universal in their appeal and timeless in their value.

Liz Montero
Red Clover Digital
liz@redcloverdigital.com

You just read:

Author Sarah Vie To Release Children’s Book About Mindfulness

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.