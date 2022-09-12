Awesome TV designer showcase and model hunt during the New York Fashion Week at the prestigious G23NY
Awesome TV designer showcase and model hunt during the New York Fashion Week at the prestigious G23NY Gallery in Meatpacking District
Ritesh, creator & founder of Awesome TV, AWSM Radio, Aary Films & Awesome Top Model says, ‘Models are much more than a thing of beauty & we are excited to shine a light on what makes them stand out!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don’t judge a book by its cover, is a saying we are familiar with but unfortunately the world of modeling has earned the reputation to do just the same. While physical attributes are an important aspect, the definition and the rigid standards of beauty have often been a huge point of discussion in the fashion world. Unexpectedly but surely, the pandemic brought about a huge shift in this concept and has forced iconic brands and designers to recognize the need to change with the times. While the lessons learned during the pandemic have not been easy, we are now ready to move towards a world that understands the need for inclusion, and representation and most importantly embraces our vulnerability as humans.
— Ritesh P | @nycritesh
At Awesome Top Model, we are looking to peel beneath the layers and turn the pages of “Your Story”. What makes you unique? Awesome as we like to call it! Models are much more than a thing of beauty and we are excited to shine a light on what makes you stand out! We believe “Models are and CAN be looked at as Role models” for it takes strength, courage, and confidence to face a world that is often so judgmental and critical.
In 2022, Awesome Top Model is an endeavor to shift stereotypes and celebrate the beauty that is inspirational, empowering, and impactful. #simplyawesome
Awesome Top Model’s creative director Ayesha Khanna says ‘As a self-made woman of color, an immigrant and a mother of a young daughter being raised in America, it’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of this new era that respects and celebrates our differences.’
Awesome Top Model is a multimedia fashion platform that serves as a stepping stone for new and aspiring models to get discovered by industry professionals in the field of Fashion and Entertainment with the backing of Awesome TV.
Awesome Top Model winners will get the global recognition they deserve as Ritesh Parikh the creator and the founder of Awesome TV, AWSM Radio, Aary Films & Awesome Top Model says ‘Models are much more than a thing of beauty and we are excited to shine a light on what makes them stand out! We believe Awesome Top Models are and can be looked at as Role Models.
The following designer will be featured in the Designers Showcase:
• Samina Mughal, Born and raised in England, Samina started her fashion career after graduating from The Institute of Art & Design. Samina has worked with many International brands and retailers worldwide; As well as top fashion schools and international magazines, making Samina a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry. Her dedication and attention to detail has built her reputation as one of the most versatile designers in the industry. Samina a desired asset and she has been entrusted with many roles with leaders in the fashion industries in England, Europe and the United States for several years.
• Imani Jones’ Kühler Co. is a lifestyle brand dedicated to uplifting the creative arts community led by Creative Director, Imani Jones. Through limited edition collaborations with local artists, Kühler Co., aims to rewire the fashion industry with eclectic styles centered around minimalism, individuality, and celebration of culture, community, and the arts.
• Sonal Gadhavi, Sonal Gadhavi is a New York-based Fashion designer. She is a graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology. She has been working with top-notch Fashion brands in New York City for over 15 years. She has won various Fashion & Community service awards and designed for numerous global celebrities. Sonal believes that fashion should be empowering and purposeful. Sonal has created her signature brand “Pinkaari” inspired by rich Indian textiles & crafts. Pinkaari means strong women, it is a tribute to Woman Artisans.
• Ayesha Khanna’s Naurah USA is extremely proud to share its inspiration, the rich Indian Heritage and the exclusion handwoven techniques by Indian artisans and showcase them on a global platform. Each and every Naurah Design, from Ready to Wear to Couture is designed in NYC and brought to life by the talented team of Master tailors and Indian artisans at Naurah Design House, New Delhi. Naurah USA designs have been featured on British Vogue, Marie Claire Magazine ( Italy), National Film Awards UK, NYFW/ Walk Fashion Show hosted by Claire Sulmers , CEO of Fashion Bomb Daily, Milan Fashion Week, Spy News Magazine, Labotanica Magazine. Emerging Talents Milan shows, FYID / Dapper Dan Harlem Fashion Presentation.
The event will be co-hosted by the Talented MC Vicc who is also known as The’ VoiCe of CohiCe’ and Roxane Seunarie, who has the most listened to South Asian Radio Show called ‘ROX SESSIONS’ on AWSM Radio.
Come check the event out on the 15th of September to see the designer’s collection and awesome top model contestants.
About Awesome Top Model: Your access to the World of glamorous fashion, haute couture creations, ramp shows, designer showcases and everything fashion related, all under one roof. https://www.awesometopmodel.com | @awesometopmodel
About Awesome TV: Your source for Bollywood, Hollywood and original entertainment. Check out the original, hottest global & local streaming entertainment network from New York City at https://awesomeitv.com . More people watch Awesome TV than any other South Asian Entertainment Network from USA | @awesomeitv
About AWSM RADIO, an independent digital-only radio station that plays today’s best music, old school classics from main stream to independent artists from around the globe. Listen at https://awsmradio.com to variety of music along with a rotating cast of all-star DJs, and interesting talk shows throughout the day. AWSM Radio will be at the helm of what’s hot in music. | @awsmradio
Ritesh Parikh
Awesome TV
+1 212-203-7069
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other