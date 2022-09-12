A Red Couch Led Tracey Escobar to Mediumship and Turned Her Pain into Purpose
An engaging book that will bring out intuitive capabilities through exercises, tools, inspiring meditations, and the story of a very special red couch.
You must first walk through the storm to experience the rainbow.”PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is but a journey, a journey of the soul. Every experience can mold and provide one's lessons for the soul’s growth. Every experience prepares each person for the path yet to embark upon. Tracey Escobar's new book You Can Be A Medium: How a Red Couch Led Me to Mediumship and Turned my Pain into Purpose, gives the reader a glimpse into the journey of the author that led her to become a professional Psychic Medium. From childhood abuse, the untimely passing of her father, the years of unhealed trauma, and absence of self-love, to choosing to heal and finding a purpose for her pain.
— Tracey Escobar - The Red Couch Medium
Through her healing journey, the author describes being led by the spirit of her father through countless dreams, premonitions, synchronicities, and undeniable experiences to become a Medium and to live a purposeful and happy life. Tracey’s journey to the Red Couch is a riveting story of triumph and a testament that it is never too late to heal and find joy.
This book is filled with raw emotion, hard truths, and will be an inspiration for anyone looking to heal from past trauma and to find purpose in their life. Intertwined with the author's story, there are practical advice, teachings, and exercises to help you develop your own mediumistic gifts.
About Tracey Escobar:
Tracey Escobar is an advanced certified Psychic Medium with Lisa Williams International School of Spiritual Development. She has completed several rigorous programs with 3rd party testing as to the accuracy of her connections. She has attended the world-renowned Arthur Findlay College in England several times to develop her gifts, and privately mentored with International Psychic Medium Colby Rebel. Tracey works with clients internationally from her home base in Dallas Texas. Tracey does private sessions, group events, and helps others develop their own spiritual gifts. Tracey is the author and creator of Messages from Above, a spirit guided oracle deck that helps you connect to your loved ones in spirit as well as her new book YOU CAN BE A MEDIUM, How a Red Couch Led Me to Mediumship and Turned My Pain Into Purpose! Tracey has been featured in Voyage Dallas and is a host of the popular podcast Metaphysical Happy Hour.
Tracey Escobar
The Red Couch Medium
Theredcouchmedium@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other