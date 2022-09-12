Global Emergency Lighting Market size is estimated to be worth USD 9.24 billion in 2028
The new report finds that in terms of global revenue, the top three largest players hold a 20.33% market share of Emergency Lighting in 2021.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An emergency lighting system is a battery-backed lighting device that switches on automatically during a power outage. These are used as emergency lamps in buildings, homes, workplaces, and study rooms to keep away from unexpected power failures.
The global emergency lighting market is estimated to be worth USD 6,361.52 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 9,247.45 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Considering the economic change caused by this health crisis, the Central Power System accounting for 63.25% of the Emergency Lighting global market in 2021, is projected to value USD 6,148.16 million by 2028, growing at a revised 7.24% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. At the same time, the Residential segment is altered to a 6.78% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
North America Emergency Lighting market size was USD 1,576.19 million in 2021, while Europe was USD 1,684.18 million. The proportion of North America was 26.63% in 2021, while Europe's percentage was 28.46%, and it is predicted that Europe's market share will reach 26.93% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 5.56% through the analysis period. As for Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, with CAGR is 6.62% and 6.73%, respectively, for the next 6-year period.
The major global emergency lighting manufacturers include Philips (Signify), Schneider, Acuity Brands, Eaton, Legrand, ABB, Hubbell, ZFE, MPN, and Emerson, etc. In terms of revenue, the three global most prominent players hold a 20.33% market share of Emergency Lighting in 2021.
This report focuses on Emergency Lighting volume and value at the global, regional, and company levels. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Emergency Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, etc.
Global Emergency Lighting Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.
1. Self-Contained Power System
2. Central Power System
3. Hybrid Power System
This study provides information about sales and revenue during the historical and forecasted 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps identify the importance of different factors that aid market growth.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type, and by Application.
1. Residential
2. Commercial
3. Industrial
Each type provides information about production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps identify the importance of factors that aid the market growth.
Companies Covered in the report
1. Philips (Signify)
2. Schneider
3. Acuity Brands
4. Eaton
5. Legrand
6. ABB
7. Hubbell
8. ZFE
9. MPN
10. Emerson
11. Zhongshan AKT
12. LINERGY
13. RZB
14. Din
15. Clevertronics
16. Ventilux
17. Olympia electronics
18. R.Stahl
19. Mule
20. Bes A
Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/mrrpb5/global-emergency-lighting-market-insights-and-forecast-2028
Browse related Lighting Industry Market Reports
For Tailor-made research services, please visit https://www.marketresearchreports.com/custom-market-research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets, which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn