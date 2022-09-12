Florida’s Oceanfront by Sqft: Miami $5,200, Ft. Lauderdale $4,900, or a modern, award winning Ormond Beach gem at $850
One of many marvels found in this brilliantly designed structural masterpiece is the Reflecting Pool with Cascades, and it's among the largest residential pools built with over 60,000 gallons, 63-foot in length with three lanes.
Why did NASA build the Kennedy Space Center near here? Ormond Beach is in the Goldilocks zone, outside the hurricane belt (north of Cape Canaveral and south of St. Augustine). 489 Ocean Shore Blvd & Millionaires' row historically misses the majority of st
Florida: Invest in a tax-free, eternal sun beach home instead of today’s catastrophic stock market. If Rockefeller knew about Ormond Beach, FL, shouldn't you?DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida: tax-fee, eternal sun, home to those who know how to invest instead of today’s catastrophic stock market. If you want to invest your money in a luxurious oceanfront beach home, you will need to part with a good chunk of your money… or do you? What did Rockefeller know about Ormond Beach: location, value, and timing?
489 Ocean Shore BLVD, Ormond Beach, Florida, MillionAIREs’ row ˚ ultra-modern ˚ seven-bedroom˚ nine-bathroom ˚ 7,500 square-feet ˚ USD 6,380,000
Value & Timing: Ormond Beach has one of the most profitable and lucrative real estate markets right now. According to the U.S. News and World Report, it is the 10th fastest-growing location in the U.S. (2021-22). Its popularity as a vacation spot with resort-style glitz, mixed with a cozy small-town feel, has beach home values increasing 98.3% each over the last three years. Elsewhere, the value boom has stagnated, and buying at the top of the value chain limits your gains. Listings prices per square foot clearly show it:
#1 Ormond Beach / St Augustine $1.1K BEST VALUE
#2 Tampa / Clearwater $2.3K
#3 Key West / the Keys $2.6K
#4 Fort Lauderdale $4.9K
#5 Miami $5.2K LOWEST VALUE
Quick math here, a 7,500 sqft beach house in Miami would be $39M, Ft Lauderdale $36.8M, Ormond Beach $8.3M. 489 Ocean Shore Blvd is $6.38M, i.e., $850 per square foot.
Location: Rockefeller, Pillsbury, Coca-Cola, Hawaiian Tropic, and many other magnates built their winter homes in Ormond Beach. They could have selected any area, so why here? Why did NASA build the Kennedy Space Center near here? Ormond Beach is in the Goldilocks zone, outside the hurricane belt (north of Cape Canaveral and south of St. Augustine). The average summer temperature is the mid-80s, with the ocean temperature at 83F. The 8-mile sandy beach is peaceful and calm, with cool ocean breezes. This quiet atmosphere is aided by the lack of hotels and high-rises, keeping the visiting population down to the lucky few who call this amazing place home. Only 60 oceanfront homes are on the beach and have been in prestigious families for generations.
Family, Fun, Festivities: within 60 miles of Ormond Beach
Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, Kennedy Space Center, St Augustine Historical Town (oldest city in the Americas), Alligator Zoological Park, Orlando Magic, Jacksonville Jaguars. Airports: Orlando (MCO), Jacksonville (JAX), Daytona Beach (DAB), Ormond Beach & Flagler (private aviation).
Speed, Surf, Sun: within 10 miles of Ormond Beach
#12 in Top 25 Beaches in the USA; TripAdvisor Travelers choice award 2021; fishing ranking 4th in Florida, surfing ranking 3rd in Florida. Daytona International Speedway, free weekend concerts at the Bandshell, top restaurants, art, museums and entertainment, and elite private golf courses.
The Ocean House is a trophy house, a collector’s item for those who want to have it all. Architecture is all about daring the physics and pushing the limits. To paraphrase Interior Design magazine, you understand this house and its ingenious design once you enter and look across the bridge… you see the ocean through its massive glass and feel infinite space and weightlessness. If there were an art museum for buildings, this house would be in it. Created by renowned architects for a famous family, and now you can own it.
