Impetus Technologies’ LeapLogic is one of the first Brickbuilder Solutions for migration to Databricks Lakehouse
LeapLogic partners with Databricks to help enterprises with end-to-end automated transformation and operationalization on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform
The Brickbuilder Solution Program recognizes our automation technology to assist enterprises through all phases of complex migration projects, including discovery, planning, migration, and operations.”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises reach their transformation goals, announced that Databricks has chosen Impetus as a partner of Brickbuilder Solutions for migrations to the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. The partnership will leverage the proven experience of LeapLogic for automated migration of legacy ETL, data warehouse, Hadoop, and analytics workloads to address industry-specific business requirements on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform.
— Murat Aksu, Vice President, Global Partnership & Alliances
Brickbuilder Solutions for migrations help businesses migrate to one simple platform to handle all their data, analytics, and AI use cases. These solutions combine the expertise of leading consulting partners and the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to fast-track migration at lower cost and risk.
“The Brickbuilder Solution Program recognizes our expertise and automation technology to assist enterprises through all phases of complex migration projects, including discovery, planning, migration, and operations,” said Murat Aksu, Vice President, Global Partnership & Alliances, Impetus Technologies.
“The Databricks Lakehouse Platform offers scalability, streamlines operations, and improves productivity, but the risks associated with migration deters many enterprises in executing the actual migration. LeapLogic addresses this pain point and ensures automated conversion of data warehouse, Hadoop, ETL, and analytics scripts and logic to the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. Enterprises no longer need to worry about business disruption, missing SLAs, losing years of investments in business logic and code, or cost overrun while migrating to the cloud,” added Aksu.
With up to 95% automation, LeapLogic has helped Databricks customers accelerate time-to-market, reduce the risks associated with manual migration, and bring in more accuracy, and visibility to data lineage across workflows.
About LeapLogic and Impetus Technologies
LeapLogic, an Impetus product, automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. For over a decade, Impetus Technologies has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their data and analytics lifecycle, including modernization to the cloud, data lake creation, advanced analytics, and BI consumption. The company brings together a unique mix of engineering services, technology expertise, and software products.
To learn more, visit www.leaplogic.io or write to inquiry@impetus.com.
Pankaj Bagzai
Impetus Technologies Inc.
+1 408-252-7111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn