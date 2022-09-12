Top UK data leader launches data strategy course with leading London-based academy

As data science becomes a staple in every industry, assessing an organisation's data maturity level is key in building the right competencies which will allow a company to thrive.” — Dr Stylianos Kampakis

Data maturity and strategy are important for any organisation to be able to use data for better decision-making. Data maturity is the ability of an organisation to make use of data for decision-making and business intelligence. Data strategy is the process by which an organisation defines its approach to data management in order to get value out of it.

As AI gets used by more and more companies, it becomes imperative that any leader should be familiar with topics such as data strategy and data maturity.

For this reason, London-based Tesseract Academy joined forced with Sameer Rahman, in order to design a free course on data maturity and data strategy. The course is geared towards leaders and entrepreneurs from any industry that want to make a difference through the use of data.

The course is based upon a unique framework designed by Sameer Rahman and the Tesseract Academy.

It covers topics such as:

Understand your organisation’s level of data maturity

Learn about the different levels of data maturity

Learn they key pillars of data strategy

The course can be found here: https://tesseract.academy/courses/data-maturity-and-data-strategy/

Dr Stylianos Kampakis, CEO of the Tesseract Academy, comments:

About Sameer Rahman

Sameer has been voted by Data IQ as Top 100 Data leaders and influencers in the UK in 2021 and 2020. He is a visionary data and tech leader with experience in influencing business practices at all levels, as well as a business advisor for start-ups helping them leverage data to do something meaningfully different in the market. He is also the CEO of DataMonet, helping organizations drive commercial value out of their data.

About Dr Stylianos Kampakis

Dr Stylianos (Stelios) Kampakis is a data scientist with more than 10 years of experience. He has worked with decision makers from companies of all sizes: from startups to organisations like, the US Navy, Vodafone and British Land. His work expands multiple sectors including fintech (fraud detection and valuation models), sports analytics, health-tech, general AI, medical statistics, predictive maintenance and others. He has worked with many different types of technologies, from statistical models, to deep learning to blockchain and he has 2 patents pending to his name.

He is a member of the Royal Statistical Society, honorary research fellow at the UCL Centre for Blockchain Technologies, a data science advisor for London Business School and CEO of The Tesseract Academy.

