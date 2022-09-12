Great success in Romania for iSwiss: conquering Balkan finance
We owe special thanks to Eduard Irimia, entrepreneur and innovator, administrator of the SuperUniverse group, who supported iSwiss' entry and growth in the Romanian financial market”LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of iSwiss continues at an incredibly fast pace: and an important part of this growth process is the expansion of the business in Romania, the starting point towards the conquest of the Balkan countries.
— Christopher Aleo
The choice of Romania by iSwiss is no coincidence: it is a fast-growing country that has seen significant growth in GDP and exports in recent years. Growth that looks set to continue, despite the complex international situation.
And an innovator like Christopher Aleo, CEO of the iSwiss Group, couldn't let it slip away: the reception he received in the country proved that his intuition was right this time too.
"We have been received in the best possible way, both by state and private institutions: and we have found a country that has the will and the capacity to grow very quickly. iSwiss will play its part in leading Romania towards developing innovative financial products while maintaining this country's historical and cultural links with Italy.
The stages of iSwiss' expansion in Romania first saw the acquisition in 2021 of a historical Romanian finance brand. And soon, iSwiss will apply for a financial licence at the Romanian Central Bank, for the development of the Romanian credit sector, with the appropriate NFI institute licence. The aim is to create a modern and effective structure for transactions in Romanian lei, with the integration of the local payment network to the international iSwiss network.
iSwiss has also optioned a location right in the centre of Bucharest, in the famous Victoria Square, to make it the base for the group's future activities.
"We owe special thanks to Eduard Irimia," continues Aleo, "entrepreneur and innovator, administrator of the SuperUniverse group, who supported iSwiss' entry and growth in the Romanian financial market."
A great deal of media attention was given to the iSwiss operation: major Romanian newspapers and television stations covered the event, which represents an important growth opportunity for the Balkan country's financial system.
Innovation and growth: these are the keywords that have always guided the activities of Christopher Aleo. The CEO was recently featured on the cover of a prestigious publication such as Forbes, which honoured him as one of the most important innovators in the field of finance over the past year.
And market innovation and growth are the focus of iSwiss' activities in Romania: the decision to offer services and financing also to underbanked customers, who cannot use traditional banking services, is proving more and more successful every day. So much so that several customers are moving to Romania precisely to take advantage of these innovative services.
Andrew Anderson
Euronewspress JSC
press@euronewspress.com