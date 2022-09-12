A 'ring' in the Dubai skyline: the Downtown Circle will be the next home of iSwiss
We will be among the first to book rooms and private residences in this enchanting place.”DUBAI, UAE, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai is probably the most avant-garde city in the world, and this is especially true in architecture. Next to the Burj Khalifa, the world's most famous skyscraper, another place with futuristic and almost visionary features is about to rise. The Downtown Circle is a true horizontal skyscraper literally suspended around the Burj Khalifa building.
The project, by the architectural firm Znera Space, aims to build a structure with the highest energy efficiency and at the same time absolutely sustainable for the environment. The incredible ring, destined to change the skyline of Dubai forever, will in fact consist of two floors, destined for residential use and prestigious office space, connected by a vertical structure that will constitute a true green lung for the city.
The Downtown Circle will be suspended at a height of about 550 metres and rest on five pillars that will find their base in the sandy soil. A unique and unbelievable project even for a city like Dubai, which has long stood out for the architectural peculiarities of its buildings.
And a project that could not go unnoticed in the eyes of a keen observer like Christopher Aleo, CEO of iSwiss. The Swiss depository, one of the most interesting realities on the global finance scene, is very active in the securitisation sector. And it has recently launched a new, effective and accessible system that instantly allows money to be sent around the world.
And from an innovator capable of revolutionising the world of finance, including by making services accessible to all those normally excluded from them, there could only be concrete interest in a project as futuristic as the Downtown Circle.
Christopher Aleo himself, who received Forbes' award as the financial innovator of the year and had the honour of a dedicated cover story, expressed his interest in the possibility of becoming one of the first users of this construction: 'Dubai never ceases to amaze in terms of innovation and continuous development in the high luxury segment.'
We will be among the first to book rooms and private residences in this enchanting place. However, it will be a 0 km move for our group and personally for me, as our offices are already located in the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, and I am lucky enough to have my private home at the Armani Hotel'.
