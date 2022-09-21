Boost Conversion Marketing with AppURL
AppURL is a smart URL shortener that applies advanced logic to shortened URLs, offering a wide range of features designed to simplify link functionality.WATERTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turning website visits into conversions can be a frustrating task. Marketing your brand may seem simple on the surface, but there are always unforeseen challenges. AppURL is here to facilitate this process for you with an incredibly useful tool for business owners and marketing teams to bolster website traffic and conversions. Many of AppURL’s features lend themselves to increasing conversion rates and getting visitors engaged with your content.
Features
Deep linking: Using in-app deep linking, you can bring visitors right to your page on the app store and have the link bring them to the finish line once it’s downloaded.
Custom link previews: Custom link previews allow you to change the image, header, and description of your link preview for different scenarios.
SMS Link Sharing: The SMS texting feature lets you share links through SMS text messaging, so users can access your link on one device and send a link to open on another.
Analytics integration. AppURL’s smart URL connects to your Google Analytics account, so you can access real-time data and analytical tools.
About AppURL
AppURL utilizes advanced “smart URL” logic to make linking people to your website pages easier than ever. It’s free and completely online, meaning that you and your team can utilize it from anywhere, anytime.
It’s about time you put AppURL to work for your brand. To read more about AppURL and how it can evolve your conversion marketing campaign efforts, check out their About page and recent blog posts.
