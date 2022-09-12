Madhya Pradesh, the heart of Incredible India, to participate at IFTM TOP RESA, Paris 2022

A UNESCO World Heritage Site and a magnificent reminder of the ancient history of the state Rich, decadent dishes served from royal kitchens to fun, street foods - Madhya Pradesh is every foodie's delight! Leopards, alligators, barasingha and of course, the majestic tiger can all be sighted in the vast national parks

Madhya Pradesh, will showcase its enchanting diversity of wildlife, rich cultural heritage and spirituality at TOP RESA Paris 2022

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the heart of India lies a region which will surprise even the most seasoned traveler. Madhya Pradesh, or MP as it is lovingly called, is both superlative in its offerings and peculiarly untouched. In the state’s wilderness, peacocks wander wild through thick teak forests and tigers prowl through several of the country’s best wildlife sanctuaries. The state is home to 3 UNESCO World Heritage sites - the 10th century temples of Khajuraho, covered in ecstatic erotic sculpture, is a reminder of India’s ancient artistic heritage. Millennia old Buddhist monuments can be found at Sanchi and Paleolithic cave paintings at Bhimbetka – so much of the subcontinent’s unimaginably long history compressed into a single, vastly unexplored region.At TOP RESA 2022, Madhya Pradesh will showcase the immense diversity which includes rural and agri tourism projects, apart from wellness and spiritual tourism. The highlights of Madhya Pradesh include spiritual powerhouses such as the sacred city of Ujjain, cultural hubs such as Chanderi and Maheshwar which are known from hundreds of years for their handwoven fabrics and culinary delights which have gained global repute served in the two cities of Bhopal and Indore. The state is known for its cleanliness with its cities winning the title of India's cleanest several times in a row and for safety of women and solo travellers. The tourism board is actively engaged in eco-tourism and seeks to reduce carbon footprint while also ensuring the well being of local, rural and tribal communities.The Madhya Pradesh delegation is led by Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Govt of Madhya Pradesh. The MP stand will see participation from some of the best tour operators, travel agents and accommodation providers from the state. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) will present its range of picturesque and locally-flavored hotels and resorts.Mr. Shukla says about MP's participation at Top Resa 2022: "Europe, specially France is an important potential source market for tourists and MP will look to sign deals at Top Resa 2022 with French and European tour operators that will see the number of visitors from the region increase further.Key to the strategy of increasing tourists from Europe is for MP to expand its campaign to people living in the main cities, with the belief that the geographic proximity and close links between the two countries and their cultures will encourage repeat visitors."There are currently more than 20 flights from France to India every day, from a variety of airlines including Air France, Lufthansa, Air India, Emirates, KLM, Jet Airways, Finnair and British Airways.For more information please login to www.mptourism.com

All that your heart desires - come visit Madhya Pradesh, the heart of Incredible India