Premier's statement on Firefighters' National Memorial Day

CANADA, September 11 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement to mark Firefighters’ National Memorial Day:

“On Firefighters’ National Memorial Day, we remember our fallen heroes here in British Columbia and throughout the country. Over the B.C. Parliament Buildings, the flags will be flying at half-mast to honour the brave Canadians who served as firefighters and lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Our thoughts are also with our neighbours in the United States as they solemnly commemorate the anniversary of 9/11, a terrible day when 344 firefighters never returned home.

“Firefighters are not only heroes serving their community, but also husbands, wives, parents, siblings, friends and neighbours, who run toward danger while we seek safety. The physical and mental costs of this bravery are known all too well by firefighters and their loved ones. We owe them our gratitude and so much more.

“B.C. firefighters have been asking for greater protection on the job and our government is listening. We are working hard to provide firefighters with better access to workers’ compensation, along with health and mental-health supports. Most recently, we expanded the list of work-related cancers – including adding gender-specific cancers – to make it easier for firefighters to access the care and compensation they deserve.

“To all those who are grieving the loss of a loved one, our thoughts are with you on this difficult day. There is always more work to do, and we are committed to supporting the first responders who are always there in our time of need.”