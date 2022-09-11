Mother and Autistic Teen Daughter Release Children's Book To Help Move Past Anxiety & Bullying
Our mission is to help parents and educators understand how geek interests such as cosplay, video games, and digital art can lead to valued careers and positive mental health.”UNITED STATES, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astrid & The Case of the Missing Cupcake, is a new mother-daughter children's book written by Author Kat Mahoney, Owner & Producer of Katbrat Studios, and digitally illustrated by her daughter "V" (pen name, Voidstarz) of Voidstarz ART, who struggles with Autism, anxiety, social phobia, and was a victim of bullying in high school.
— Kat Mahoney
“Meet Astrid, a seven-year-old Filipino girl with a love for cosplay, video games, baking, and solving mysteries. Astrid also has a wild imagination that tends to get away from her and sometimes gets her into sticky situations. But this time Astrid literall has a sticky situation! A missing cupcake! This mystery needs to be solved quickly so it doesn't ruin someone’s day.”
Astrid was inspired by the Author and based on the life of the book's Digital Artist and Mahoney's daughter, "V" (pen name Voidstarz). V is a high-functioning Autistic young adult who was severely bullied in high school and struggles with Autism and Anxiety Disorder. Her journey with cosplay, video games, and artwork was the coping she needed to help both mother and daughter through difficult times.
Mahoney said, “V has autism, so she has always struggled with communication, academic pressure, anxiety, social phobia and the ability to fit in with her peers. She was bullied extensively in high school and art and cosplay allowed her to reach out to fans with similar interests. She found many kids her age struggled with the same issues and found a connection.”
All of the books revolve around gamification or what is also known as educational entertainment, such as cosplay, video games, board games and STEAM. Each series will focus on a different aspect within that industry as well as put some focus on autism and how these interests can positively benefit mental health.
The Astrid projects include books, a web cartoon series, accessories, and apparel and a portion of all proceeds will be donated to local Autism and mental health organizations for teens. “Our mission is to provide an insider look for parents and educators to understand how geek interests such as cosplay, video games, and digital art can lead to extensive careers as well as positive mental health for all children, regardless of special needs.” Mahoney said.
Kat Mahoney
Katbrat Studios
+1 813-330-0733
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
Meet Astrid