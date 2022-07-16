Mother Daughter Book Inspires Kids to Explore Their Geek Side Through Cosplay, Video Games, and Solving Mysteries
Katbrat Studios & VoidstarzART announce the release of their latest mother-daughter children's book, Astrid & The Case of the Missing Cupcake
The mother daughter book series inspires kids to embrace their geek side through cosplay, video games, and solving mysteries!”TAMPA, FL, USA, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astrid & The Case of the Missing Cupcake, a new mother-daughter children's book by Author Kat Mahoney and her daughter "V" (Voidstarz), is now available. The just-released book is part of the Astrid series of children's stories.
“Meet Astrid, a seven-year-old Filipino girl with a love for cosplay, video games, baking, and solving mysteries. Astrid also has a wild imagination that tends to get away from her and sometimes gets her into sticky situations. But this time Astrid literally has a sticky situation! A missing cupcake! This mystery needs to be solved quickly so it doesn't ruin someone’s day.”
Kat Mahoney has authored a charming story that takes readers on a magical journey with the endearing main character, Astrid. This cupcake caper, part of a series, is an enthralling read with endearingly quirky protagonists and entertaining plotlines.
The story also includes amazing illustrations that are as vivid as Astrid's imagination. Voidstarz, the story's digital artist, has beautifully illustrated the story's sticky situation, and the images bring the story to life.
According to Mahoney, “the mother daughter book series inspires kids to embrace their geeky side through cosplay, video games, and solving mysteries!”
Young readers and parents alike will enjoy this sweet story and will find themselves rooting for Astrid as she solves the mystery as quickly as she can to avoid ruining someone's day.
Will Astrid find the missing cupcake in time?
The mother daugher duo invite parents everywhere to read along together to find out. Astrid & The Case of the Missing Cupcake is now available for purchase at www.astridbooks.com
About Author, Kat Mahoney: Kat Mahoney is a Content Creator, Media Producer, Creative Visionary, and Public Speaker whose goal is to inspire and motivate work+life balance through games, technology, geekiness, traveling and mindfulness. She provides live streams, podcasts, seminars, and multimedia content creation for parents, educators, students, and professionals.
About the Digital Artist: Voidstarz is a Digital Artist & Content Creator who copes with Autism, Anxiety, Social Phobia, and Fibromyalgia. Void was bullied in high school due to her Autism and art helped her cope. Currently she illustrates and animates original characters and comics, while writing creative storylines based on strange and quirky characters.
