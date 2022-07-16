Submit Release
News Search

There were 209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,601 in the last 365 days.

Mother Daughter Book Inspires Kids to Explore Their Geek Side Through Cosplay, Video Games, and Solving Mysteries

Astrid and The Case of the Missing Cupcake

Astrid and The Case of the Missing Cupcake

Katbrat Studios & VoidstarzART announce the release of their latest mother-daughter children's book, Astrid & The Case of the Missing Cupcake

The mother daughter book series inspires kids to embrace their geek side through cosplay, video games, and solving mysteries!”
— Kat Mahoney
TAMPA, FL, USA, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astrid & The Case of the Missing Cupcake, a new mother-daughter children's book by Author Kat Mahoney and her daughter "V" (Voidstarz), is now available. The just-released book is part of the Astrid series of children's stories.

“Meet Astrid, a seven-year-old Filipino girl with a love for cosplay, video games, baking, and solving mysteries. Astrid also has a wild imagination that tends to get away from her and sometimes gets her into sticky situations. But this time Astrid literally has a sticky situation! A missing cupcake! This mystery needs to be solved quickly so it doesn't ruin someone’s day.”

Kat Mahoney has authored a charming story that takes readers on a magical journey with the endearing main character, Astrid. This cupcake caper, part of a series, is an enthralling read with endearingly quirky protagonists and entertaining plotlines.

The story also includes amazing illustrations that are as vivid as Astrid's imagination. Voidstarz, the story's digital artist, has beautifully illustrated the story's sticky situation, and the images bring the story to life.

According to Mahoney, “the mother daughter book series inspires kids to embrace their geeky side through cosplay, video games, and solving mysteries!”

Young readers and parents alike will enjoy this sweet story and will find themselves rooting for Astrid as she solves the mystery as quickly as she can to avoid ruining someone's day.

Will Astrid find the missing cupcake in time?

The mother daugher duo invite parents everywhere to read along together to find out. Astrid & The Case of the Missing Cupcake is now available for purchase at www.astridbooks.com

----

About Author, Kat Mahoney: Kat Mahoney is a Content Creator, Media Producer, Creative Visionary, and Public Speaker whose goal is to inspire and motivate work+life balance through games, technology, geekiness, traveling and mindfulness. She provides live streams, podcasts, seminars, and multimedia content creation for parents, educators, students, and professionals.

About the Digital Artist: Voidstarz is a Digital Artist & Content Creator who copes with Autism, Anxiety, Social Phobia, and Fibromyalgia. Void was bullied in high school due to her Autism and art helped her cope. Currently she illustrates and animates original characters and comics, while writing creative storylines based on strange and quirky characters.

Kat Mahoney
Katbrat Studios
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Mother Daughter Book Inspires Kids to Explore Their Geek Side Through Cosplay, Video Games, and Solving Mysteries

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.