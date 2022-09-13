New College of Florida ranked No. 5 National Liberal Arts College (Top Public Schools) by U.S. News & World Report
It is an honor to see New College ranked No. 5 among national public liberal arts colleges by U.S. News & World Report.”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New College of Florida has retained its spot as the No. 5 National Liberal Arts College (Top Public Schools) by U.S. News & World Report for the 2022-2023 school year.
— Dr. Pat Okker, President, New College of Florida
The annual “Best Colleges” rankings by U.S. News, now in their 38th year, evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality—helping parents and students find their ideal schools. There were 18 public national liberal arts colleges on the list this year.
“It is an honor to see New College ranked No. 5 among national public liberal arts colleges by U.S. News & World Report,” said New College of Florida President Patricia Okker, Ph.D. “We want everyone to know about the exceptional, affordable education we offer at the state’s designated honors college. And this prestigious list continues to draw students to New College from across the country.”
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders, and policy officials to make informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. The company’s college rankings provide prospective students and their families with helpful information on factors such as graduation rates, social mobility, and graduate indebtedness.
“For nearly 40 years, the ‘Best Colleges’ methodology has continuously evolved to reflect changes in the higher education landscape and the interests of prospective students," said Kim Castro, the editor and chief content officer at U.S. News & World Report. "Guiding that evolution is U.S. News' mission of providing useful data and information to help with one of life's biggest decisions.”
In addition to earning the No. 5 ranking, New College of Florida was also ranked No. 76 for National Liberal Arts Colleges (up six positions from last year, and the highest ranking New College has ever achieved in this category), No. 52 for Social Mobility in National Liberal Arts Colleges (a 15-position increase from last year), and No. 40 for Most Innovative Schools (National Liberal Arts Colleges).
For more information on the U.S. News & World Report rankings, visit usnews.com/college
About New College of Florida
Founded in Sarasota in 1960, New College of Florida is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and the Honors College of Florida. New College provides students with limitless, original opportunities for success through a highly individualized education that integrates academic rigor with career-building experiences. New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors in arts, humanities and sciences; a master’s degree program in data science; and certificates in technology, finance, and business skills.
