ONEIRO FESTIVAL Brings World Class International DJs to Costa Rica
The festival commemorates DJ and producer Iván Céspedes and his love for electronic musicSAN ANTONIO DE BELéN, COSTA RICA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Animals is pleased to announce the first edition of ONEIRO FESTIVAL, an electronic music festival that pays tribute to Iván Céspedes, DJ / Producer, founding member of the collective, and dear friend of the electronic music scene in Costa Rica, who passed away last year after fighting a battle against COVID-19.
ONEIRO FESTIVAL will feature world class international DJs on Saturday, September 17 from 6pm to 5am at the Convention Center, located in San Antonio de Belén, Costa Rica.
Throughout his 20-year career, Iván Céspedes, known in the media as Oneiro, which translates to “dreams" in Greek, shared stages with great national and international artists, and starred as the main artist at the best clubs and electronic music festivals in the country. The producers of Electric Animals created the ONEIRO FESTIVAL to carry on Oneiro's legacy and ensure his dreams continue to transcend.
In this first premier of the festival, the international DJs who will take the stage include Sebastien Leger (France), Oliver Huntemann (Germany), Maksim Dark (Russia), Stereo Express (Belgium), and Tara Brooks (United States).
National talent will be represented by the Electric Animals DJs: Alel, Fernando Melo, Javee, and María Wabe, and Ces Castro and Richard Salazar will perform as national guests. All of them will be in charge of honoring the valuable legacy that ONEIRO left.
Tickets to the festival will start at 34,100 colones and can be obtained through the electronic point of sale eticket.cr at the following link: https://www.eticket.cr/masinformacion.aspx?idevento=7741
Electric Animals considered all the details for ONEIRO FESTIVAL, creating an alliance with the SELINA accommodation network, which will offer festival-goers accommodation and activities for all tastes, in the days after the festival. In addition, anyone interested will get a 35% discount on all Selina accommodations in the country using the code: OneiroFest.
ONEIRO FESTIVAL will be an experience that invites you to connect with the universe, the body and the soul. All barriers and dimensions will be crossed, and attendees will travel between dreams, dancing for a better world, for life, all united by music.
