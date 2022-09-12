How a Near-Death Experience Taught Nicole Kerr How to Fully Live and Not Fear Death
New Book You Are Deathless Presents Spiritually Transformative Near-Death Experience Lessons That are Life-Changing.
If death is an end, then I know for certain there is nothing final about it.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Nicole Kerr hit the ground, she thought she was going to die. That death was not supposed to happen that way. She was just 19 years old and still had things to do, places to go, deadlines to meet, so she couldn't be dead. She didn't have time to be dead. Still, she thought she was dead. That must have been death. Rays of brilliant white light flood her from all sides. Streams of light cocoon her, wrapping every part of her being in a chrysalis of soothing waves. Instead of the pain of impact, she felt rocked and held. This was bliss. No fear.
Everyone fears death. For most people, that fear remains below the surface of conscious awareness most of the time. What is fear if not the body’s reaction to the possibility of its own end? Eventually, one will die, so why, then, does Nicole Kerr make the audacious claim that you are deathless?
In the book You Are Deathless, which has already hit a #1 bestseller status on Amazon in its first week, Nicole Kerr shares her journey about awakening to herself and the transforming work of aligning her soul, spirit, mind, and body. Through her own death, Nicole was forced to shed ascribed identities, such as being a people-pleaser, to instead develop an authentic, loving relationship with herself and God.
Her story proves that we can put to death the punishing, angry God that man created. This allows the beautiful God of love and acceptance whom she encountered in her own death to emerge and accompany us in day-to-day life.
Nicole beautifully presents how her NDE was actually an STE: A Spiritually Transformative Experience. This aligns with the ten most common NDE lessons (Source: IANDS 2020 Annual Report), the first of which is We do not die. Nicole has persevered through enormous suffering and pain to create the life she now loves.
Nicole has seen what awaits readers at the end of this life because she's been there, and she can assure them that it’s a new beginning more beautiful than one can now comprehend. A good death begins today, and with it, a great life. Through Nicole's death experience, you can learn how to live your life to the fullest. One can engage in their own metamorphosis without having to die like Nicole did.
About Nicole Kerr:
Award-winning health expert Nicole Kerr is the co-author of Eating the Rainbow: Lifelong Nutritional Wellness—Without Lies, Hype, or Calculus. She has appeared on CNN, PBS, CBS, ABC, the Food Channel, and a host of other TV and radio shows to share her unique perspective on wellness, lifestyle, and nutrition.
For the past 30 years, Nicole has worked in all sectors of society, including in government (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), non-profit (American Cancer Society), military (United States Air Force Medical Operations), academia (University of Hawaii), healthcare institutions/hospitals (Adventist Health Castle and Queens Medical Center), corporate settings (Sea Ties, LLC), and private consultation. Nicole’s warm, engaging presentations have earned her a place in front of international audiences ranging from corporate food producers to health and medical associations. Throughout her career, she has focused on supporting people from every walk of life to make realistic, meaningful, happy choices for lifelong health and well-being.
When she was a 19-year-old cadet at the United States Air Force Academy, Nicole would be forced to learn how to live and love differently following a terrifying and transformative Near-Death Experience. Her memory of the crash came back 20 years later, and it has taken Nicole almost another two decades to align her soul, spirit, mind, and body, proving healing is certainly a non-linear process.
A disabled veteran, Nicole now maintains a part-time private practice primarily using Neuro Emotional Technique (NET) targeting the often overlooked domains of emotional, energy, and spiritual well-being. Now Nicole has taken on a new role as an Eternality Advocate.
