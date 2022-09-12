The Survey Says: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is No. 1 in U.S. News’ Engineering Rankings for 24th Straight Year
National Reputation Growing for College’s Value, Academic Quality, Science Facilities, and Career Placement
These rankings affirm what we, our alumni and corporate recruiters have long recognized – that Rose-Hulman is a special place whose graduates are helping solve current and future STEM challenges.”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 24th consecutive year, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been ranked the nation’s No. 1 engineering college that’s focused on bachelor’s- and master’s-level education.
— Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
This recognition comes from U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges Guide after its annual survey of college engineering deans and senior faculty across America. They were asked to rate programs at accredited undergraduate engineering programs on a scale of 1 (marginal) to 5 (distinguished). Rose-Hulman tallied a 4.6 score, tops out of 230 colleges nationwide in the category.
Rose-Hulman also once again earned No. 1 rankings nationally in two academic department categories: Electrical engineering and mechanical engineering.
These rankings follow Rose-Hulman earning all-time marks for internships (No. 1), science lab facilities (No. 1), career services (No. 3), student support and counseling services (No. 3), residence halls (No. 5), and career placement (No. 6) in student surveys gathered to determine the nation’s bets colleges and universities for the 2023 edition of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges” book.
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons states that these resources – among several national distinctions by publications and organizations – showcase the institute’s growing national reputation as a leader in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and a top value in higher education, with a strong return on investment.
“These rankings affirm what we, our alumni and corporate recruiters have long recognized – that Rose-Hulman is a special place whose graduates are helping solve current and future STEM challenges,” said Coons. “Our peers and students continue to value the teaching excellence of our expert faculty, our state-of-the-art facilities, and our commitment to providing personal attention to top-notch students from throughout the world. Remaining a No. 1-ranked institution takes commitment and support from many different sources. That foresight has us remaining on the cutting edge of innovation in delivering STEM education and career preparation.”
Rose-Hulman’s Early Action deadline to apply for the 2023-24 school year is Nov. 1, 2022. Apply at www.rose-hulman.edu/apply.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of more than 2,150 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
