Light Your Leadership Inc. Shines a Light on a Leader's Journey to a National Love Tour
At a time when many issues divide Americans, the Let’s Talk About Love tour shifts the focus toward the commonalities that bind us together.
It's time for positive change and meaningful connections! Love is the bridge.”MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all that is going on around us, it’s important to shine a light on leaders who put people first and who are working to make a positive difference in the world.
— Glodean Champion
Glodean Champion decided to answer her calling in 2020 and has since fully stepped into her leadership purpose in this life: love and connection. Fuelled by the divisiveness spreading across the nation and her belief that love is the bridge for all of us, Glodean and her pooch, Tashi, set out on a cross country drive from their home in Monterey, CA to Atlanta, Georgia.
Glodean was determined to talk to random folks she met along the way and have them answer one question: "Do you believe love is the bridge that connects us?"
Glodean, who specializes in personal growth, leadership development, team building, and diversity, equity & inclusion, is well placed to leverage her exceptionally engaging, funny and passionate demeanor to connect with people from all walks of life. Creating a safe space for people to talk about sensitive and possibly triggering subjects, regardless of their backgrounds and beliefs, is Glodean's super power. Still, she knew that she would have her work cut out for her as she set-out on her trip.
“As a Black woman, I was afraid to make the journey alone. I don't like living in fear, so to help me move through it, I decided to step fully into it. I'd been living in some sense of fear since shortly after the 2016 presidential election. I needed to know, for myself, if there was hope. Of all the people I met along my road trip—over 50 in total—all agreed that there is more that connects us than separates us ... and love is the bridge."
There were some particularly heartwarming encounters along the way that moved Glodean to the core and confirmed her belief that there is hope after all, and that people want love and connection. Here are a few examples: At the Cracker Barrel Restaurant along Highway 20, the hostess was excited to be a part of Glodean's project. "Sure," the hostess said, "I'm positive there's more that connects us than separates us. We don’t have to always agree with one another to love one another.”
In Little Rock, Arkansas, Glodean met a hotel employee who said, "Not only do I believe that love is the bridge, I am willing to hold up love for everyone else who hasn't gotten there yet."
While visiting the Red Oak Creek covered bridge, one of the oldest in the country, in Woodbury, Georgia, Glodean met a same-sex couple and their daughter. The couple shared this thought. "With everything we’ve gone through these last two years, we need more love. So, we have to be the light and shine it on those who refuse to see it."
The sentiments of the Americans Glodean met along her route is backed by data. In fact, according to a Fetzer Institute survey, between 89% and 95% of Americans agree that we need more meaningful love in our communities, America, and the world.
Glodean has made it her life’s work to bring people together for open conversations about love and all the things that connect us to one another. When asked how she does it, Glodean credited her upbringing and the influence of her mother Frances—her first authentic leader. She's been using these skills throughout her extensive career in leadership, education, and process improvement, and she took them on this journey to create meaningful connections with people from diverse backgrounds and with different points of view. She shared that all along her cross-country drive, she built up more and more courage to approach total strangers to talk about love with honesty, authenticity, and vulnerability. This led the people she engaged with to take pause and listen from the heart. Listening from the heart is something Glodean believes we need more of if we want to make the world a better place for everyone.
Celebrating the success of her journey, Glodean decided to turn this conversation into a national tour, beginning in her current home of Monterey, California. She has partnered with the Deja Blue Blues, Jazz & Comedy Club to host a free event for Monterey County residents in October 2022. The Let's Talk About Love, Monterey, is designed to build shared awareness and belonging for an inclusive and connected Monterey County. She hopes people show up ready to learn, engage in open dialogue, and imagine the possibilities of life without the divisiveness of race and difference getting in the way.
Glodean's goal for this event and those that follow is to begin to change the narrative about race and difference, and move our country toward healing and connection. She believes most Americans want to put an end to the divisiveness of race, politics, religion, and all the other differences that prevent us from truly understanding and accepting one another.She believes most Americans want to put an end to the divisiveness of race, politics, religion, and all the other differences that prevent us from truly understanding and accepting one another.
“It’s time for people to come together. This isn’t an American issue,” Glodean said, “It’s a global concern, and I want to do my part in moving us toward, rather than away from, one another—so that we can heal and grow stronger together. We are already experiencing the effects of growing apart.”
Learn more about Glodean Champion by visiting www.glodeanchampion.com
Glodean Champion
Let's Talk About Love
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other