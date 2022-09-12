Andrea Cohen joins Nevvon's Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement Committee
NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea Cohen, Founder of HouseWorks LLC, has joined the Nevvon's Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement Committee. She brings over 30 years of entrepreneurial experience in the homecare sector to the New York-based e-learning start-up.
“We started the QAPI program because we wanted to make sure our training was making a difference,” says Nevvon Co-Founder and CEO, James Cohen. “Home healthcare workers are in a position to do a lot of good but they really need the best possible training to do it.”
James successfully grew a country-wide home care agency and is all too familiar with the issues affecting the industry. He co-founded Nevvon, a tech company that produces e-learning modules for the healthcare industry, to help bring change to the industry.
“I founded HouseWorks over 20 years ago and staff training is still a challenge,” says Andrea. “Our clients have highly individualized needs. We need Caregivers who are well-trained and confident as they provide care to our clients with dementia, limited mobility and so much more. It’s a tough job and good training is critical.”
Andrea started HouseWorks in 1998 with the goal of making life easier for families with aging loved ones. She is nationally recognized as a leader in homecare and a vocal advocate for change in the homecare sector.
“There’s a lot we can do better, but we need to work together to make that vision a reality,” she says.
About Nevvon:
Nevvon is an all-in-one e-training solution trusted to help agencies achieve regulatory compliance while saving time and money, and empowering caregivers with the knowledge and confidence they need to make their patients’ lives better.
About Andrea Cohen:
Andrea Cohen is a social entrepreneur dedicated to transforming the way that care is delivered to seniors at home. A visionary leader and nationally recognized expert in care delivery, she has spent her entire career in the aging field as a creator, innovator, and influencer. Andrea is committed to leveraging her business accomplishments to create a powerful force for bringing about social change. A tireless advocate, her vision for all of her business endeavors crystallized over 30 years ago when she took care of both her parents and became committed to using her voice to make a difference.
James Cohen
“We started the QAPI program because we wanted to make sure our training was making a difference,” says Nevvon Co-Founder and CEO, James Cohen. “Home healthcare workers are in a position to do a lot of good but they really need the best possible training to do it.”
James successfully grew a country-wide home care agency and is all too familiar with the issues affecting the industry. He co-founded Nevvon, a tech company that produces e-learning modules for the healthcare industry, to help bring change to the industry.
“I founded HouseWorks over 20 years ago and staff training is still a challenge,” says Andrea. “Our clients have highly individualized needs. We need Caregivers who are well-trained and confident as they provide care to our clients with dementia, limited mobility and so much more. It’s a tough job and good training is critical.”
Andrea started HouseWorks in 1998 with the goal of making life easier for families with aging loved ones. She is nationally recognized as a leader in homecare and a vocal advocate for change in the homecare sector.
“There’s a lot we can do better, but we need to work together to make that vision a reality,” she says.
About Nevvon:
Nevvon is an all-in-one e-training solution trusted to help agencies achieve regulatory compliance while saving time and money, and empowering caregivers with the knowledge and confidence they need to make their patients’ lives better.
About Andrea Cohen:
Andrea Cohen is a social entrepreneur dedicated to transforming the way that care is delivered to seniors at home. A visionary leader and nationally recognized expert in care delivery, she has spent her entire career in the aging field as a creator, innovator, and influencer. Andrea is committed to leveraging her business accomplishments to create a powerful force for bringing about social change. A tireless advocate, her vision for all of her business endeavors crystallized over 30 years ago when she took care of both her parents and became committed to using her voice to make a difference.
James Cohen
Nevvon
+18559638866
email us here