Censinet Delivers Workflow Connector for ServiceNow, Available Now in the ServiceNow Store
New Solution will Help Enable Healthcare Organizations to Seamlessly Integrate ServiceNow IT Ops, Security, and GRC Workflows with Censinet RiskOps™
The Censinet & ServiceNow commercial integration enables us to deliver a better overall user experience for our stakeholders and continue to leverage more value from our investments in these products.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, a leading provider of risk management solutions for healthcare, today announced a new application to accelerate healthcare procurement, strengthen cybersecurity, and improve vendor risk management experiences. Available now in the ServiceNow® Store, the Censinet Workflow Connector for ServiceNow synchronizes critical risk data automatically between Censinet RiskOps™ and ServiceNow IT Ops, Security and GRC Workflows, speeding up healthcare innovation adoption and the acquisition of third-party software and medical devices. With the Censinet Workflow Connector for ServiceNow, healthcare organizations gain real-time visibility into active risk assessment workflows, from start to finish–affording Business, GRC, and IT leaders the clarity they need to drive innovation adoption in patient safety and business operations.
— Tina Basch, VP and Chief Information Security Officer, Baystate Health
“Many healthcare companies run technology operations through ServiceNow workflows,” stated Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Our launch of the Censinet Workflow Connector for ServiceNow brings the power of ServiceNow together with Censinet’s risk assessment automation to streamline healthcare risk workflows across enterprise, IT, supply chain, third-party risk management, and research.”
The Censinet Workflow Connector for ServiceNow provides two-way seamless integration that enables automated launching of risk assessments from within ServiceNow and real-time status updates displayed in ServiceNow as the assessment progresses in Censinet. This ensures that assessors are focused on the highest value risk assessment activities while the Censinet Workflow Connector for ServiceNow keeps all interested parties up-to-date. Key participants such as business owners and risk assessors are engaged and notified throughout the lifecycle of a security risk assessment.
“As a long-time customer of ServiceNow and Censinet, we’re excited about the partnership and the benefits it will bring our business owners and IT teams,” stated Tina Basch, VP and Chief Information Security Officer, Baystate Health. “The Censinet and ServiceNow commercial integration enables us to deliver a better overall user experience for our stakeholders and continue to leverage more value from our investments in these products.”
The Censinet Workflow Connector for ServiceNow is part of Censinet RiskOps™, healthcare’s only purpose-built exchange for managing cyber and enterprise risk, and is compatible with the latest four versions of ServiceNow (Tokyo, San Diego, Rome, Quebec). The Censinet Workflow Connector for ServiceNow provides a prebuilt set of tools, workflows, user messages, and UX, making it easy to connect the two platforms. Customization is fully supported, but the out-of-the-box solution is ready to go without adding additional workflows to ServiceNow.
Key features of the Censinet Workflow Connector for ServiceNow include:
● Eliminates Manual Work: Launch a Censinet assessment from ServiceNow with a single click. Automatic status updates are sent from Censinet to ServiceNow as the risk assessment progresses in Censinet.
● Engaged Business Owners: Business owners always have the latest information and are prompted to get their vendors engaged, reducing assessment turnaround time.
● Connected Source of Truth: Censinet’s inventory of vendors and products automatically updates in ServiceNow. As assessments, findings, and actions evolve, ServiceNow always has the latest information.
● Enables Additional Workflows: ServiceNow can use updates pushed to it from Censinet to run any workflow including the mobilization of support from the supply chain representative or business owner without the need to schedule meetings. The extensible spoke enables out-of-the box integration or complete customization with existing workflows.
Availability
The Censinet Workflow Connector for ServiceNow is available now in the ServiceNow store.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, enables healthcare organizations to take the risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. RiskOps builds upon the Company’s foundational success with third-party risk management (TPRM) for healthcare. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
###
Justyn Thompson
Censinet
+1 617-221-6875
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn