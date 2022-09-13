Wine Lovers Wanted: Experience the Tennessee Wine Trail

Tennessee Wines logo

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance (TFWA), the official statewide organization that supports wineries and vineyards in Tennessee, has launched the first ever Tennessee Wine Trail.

This free, passport-based wine trail, available to anyone 21 and over, is comprised of over 40 participating wineries, including those that produce mead and cider. Showcasing the best of Tennessee’s wine industry, this easy and mobile friendly passport is your ticket to the wonderful wines of Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to launch this trail. With the help of the Tennessee Wine and Grape Board, this endeavor allows Tennessee to have a program focused specifically on the fantastic wines, meads, and ciders produced in Tennessee,” said Laura Swanson, TFWA Executive Director.

Conversations around the statewide wine trail began earlier this year and led TFWA to Bandwango, a well-known technology company designed to support both free and paid experiences created by destinations that are marketing to visitors as well as locals. Using this technology, TFWA began working with wineries across Tennessee this summer to establish the statewide trail.

“We here at Grinder’s Switch Winery are looking forward to meeting new faces from across the great state of Tennessee and beyond,” said Jodie Morgan, co-owner of Grinder’s Switch Winery.

Through this passport, wine lovers will be able to visit a dedicated mobile landing page where they can sign up for the Tennessee Wine Trail by providing their name, e-mail address, and mobile phone number. A link is then sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen where they can access it any time. There is never anything to download and no bulky apps take up space on a user’s phone.

“The process is very simple,” said Swanson. “After logging in, the visitor has to click only once in order to check-in at the participating winery, meadery, or cidery. GPS from the phone will automatically validate the location and after 10 visits, a prize will be on its way!”

Passport holders can earn prizes at certain intervals, including a free VIP pass to an upcoming wine festival.

Sign up for the Tennessee Wine Trail by visiting tennesseewines.com and visit us on all of the social media @tennesseewines.