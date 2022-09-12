Moving Towards Predictive Maintenance with a Strategy to Maintain Uptime
Measuring the maturity of your Asset Management strategy is most commonly addressed with the Asset Maintenance Maturity Model.
Team communication and cost tracking is at the heart of your business. It’s these things that connect your entire organization and have the biggest impact on your culture and productivity.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regardless of the industry, for all companies with intensive asset management needs, maintenance strategy is imperative to maintaining uptime and reliability. Measuring the maturity of your Asset Management strategy is most commonly addressed with the Asset Maintenance Maturity Model which has been around for some time. The levels are as follows:
ASSET MAINTENANCE MATURITY MODEL
Stage 1 – Reactive Maintenance
This is the chaotic approach to maintenance where you wait for the worst to happen and jump to address it.
Stage 2 – Planned Maintenance
Maintenance schedules are established based on fixed timeframes.
Stage 3 – Preventative Maintenance
Using a formal process, maintenance schedules are defined and information is collected.
Stage 4 – Predictive Maintenance
Using Sensor Data to predict failures instead of waiting for them to occur or scheduling based on time intervals.
Stage 5 – Advanced Optimized Predictive Maintenance
Assets are monitored in real time using integrated sources of data.
USING TECHNOLOGY TO PREDICT MAINTENANCE
The reliance on technology has increased multiple times over with the impact of the pandemic. Costs of sensors is relatively low in comparison to an outage and can be utilized, reported on and analyzed. Particularly if you’re using software such as a CMMS. By using sensors, you can increase monitoring and decrease the overhead to do so while avoiding impact on current procedures. The asset health data will provide a proactive window for maintenance keeping everything running smoothly.
It’s hard to think about switching all at once so consider running traditional maintenance in parallel to Predictive Maintenance. This will allow you to decide how you want to use the Asset Health insight.
NEXT STEPS
If you're looking to move from a traditional maintenance system such as paper and pen or spreadsheets, the next steps should be implementing a CMMS system.
What is a maintenance technician? As employment in manufacturing has gradually eroded, skilled technical workers—varyingly called trade workers or specialized craft workers have received little attention among social scientists, but many of these occupations remain a viable pathway to the middle class for millions of Americans and play a critical role since maintenance techs maintain the nation’s economic productivity using skilled technicians processes. Thus, a more precise understanding of these occupations and their training requirements lead to better policy reforms that enhance individual well-being and national economic vitality. Using wages to gauge middle-skilled occupations can be misleading because workers in the middle of the wage distribution may be relatively unskilled but compensated well because of union contracts or other characteristics of the industries in which they commonly work. Likewise, some low-wage occupations may be relatively skilled but experiencing negative wage trends as a result of trade, immigration, or technological change. Using educational requirements also runs into difficulty because there is tremendous variation in the technical skills of people who have the same level of education.
Skilled technical workers are found in a diverse array of occupations. Indeed, of the 22 major occupational categories – only five have zero occupations that meet the criteria. Most skilled technical workers are in “blue collar” occupations: installation, maintenance, and repair; construction; production; protective services; and transportation and material moving. Yet, many are in traditionally professional occupational families. The second largest group—representing 3.3 million jobs—is health care practitioner and technical occupations and the fifth largest group—representing 0.82 million workers—is computer and mathematical occupations. Architectural and engineering occupations comprise another 0.65 million.
Skilled technical occupations disproportionately employ workers with sub-bachelor’s level higher educational credentials. Almost one-quarter of skilled technical occupations report a postsecondary certificate as their highest level of education, compared with only 6% of all other workers. This makes a certificate the most common level of education besides a high school diploma for skilled technical workers. Another 15% of skilled technical workers have earned an associate’s degree, compared with 6% of all other workers. Relative to the rest of the US workforce, skilled technical workers are much more likely to have a postsecondary education beyond a high school diploma, but less likely to have earned a bachelor’s or higher degree.
