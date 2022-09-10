Saskatchewan Recognizes World Suicide Prevention Day

CANADA, September 10 - Released on September 9, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is recognizing September 10, 2022 as World Suicide Prevention Day. Members of the Legislative Assembly are sharing their own experiences so that people who are struggling know that they are not alone, that there is hope and there is help.

"We all have a role to play in supporting our family, friends, and our community through difficult times," MLA for Regina Walsh Acres Derek Meyers said. "Please know that you are not alone, that you are loved, that there is hope, and help is there for you in your time of crisis."

Help is only a phone call away. People who are struggling are encouraged to dial 8-1-1 to speak to a health care professional about the challenges they are experiencing. Healthline 811 is a confidential, 24/7 call-in service staffed by health care professionals who can also help connect you with other supports and services available through Saskatchewan's health care system.

"Losing our daughter to suicide is one of the most difficult things that our family has ever endured," MLA Meyers said. "Teigha's legacy is one of helping others, and with that we carry on each day, working to make Saskatchewan a better place for people struggling with suicidal ideation and other mental health challenges."

Suicide is something that affects people of all walks of life. Checking in with family and family can be the first step toward making a difference in the life of someone experiencing crisis.

"Suicide is a deeply personal issue for me. I myself struggled with suicide in the past. I almost lost my daughter to it," MLA for Saskatoon Riversdale Marv Friesen said. "That is why the Pillars for Life suicide prevention strategy is so important. It provides a guide for our ongoing efforts to address this very serious issue through various programs and initiatives across government. I am proud to be part of a government that takes suicide and mental health issues seriously."

This year, the Government of Saskatchewan is making a record $470 million investment in mental health and addictions programs and services, including $1 million in new dedicated funding for suicide prevention activities in addition to investments that are already in place.

"Many people across Saskatchewan have been touched by suicide or felt its impact in one way or another," MLA for Athabasca Jim Lemaigre said. "On this day, let us remember the loved ones that we have lost, and the importance of reaching out to friends, family, other people we know in our communities. Knowing that someone cares can make all the difference in the life of someone who is struggling. You have the power to help someone begin the path to healing."

Pillars for Life: The Saskatchewan Suicide Prevention Plan is posted at saskatchewan.ca/pillars-for-life along with information about resources available on suicide prevention and mental health. Some key provincial suicide prevention initiatives include:

suicide prevention initiatives in northern communities through Roots of Hope, an initiative supported by the Mental Health Commission of Canada;

an online suicide prevention toolkit for adults and peers who work with youth;

continued support for mental health and suicide prevention public awareness campaigns;

support to the University of Saskatchewan for a post-secondary suicide prevention and response project, and to Healthy Campus Saskatchewan's post-secondary community of practice network to disseminate this across the province; and

support for a provincial safe medication disposal program, as overdose from prescription drugs is a common means of suicide.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media

Ministry of Health

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca