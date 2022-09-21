Submit Release
Kat Trevino, Award-Winning Artist, Sets Free Her Art Outside the Gallery Walls

Kat Trevino

Museum accomplished art sculpture by multi-medium artist Kat Trevino Trevino’s Public Work - Art Beyond Walls – Is on Display for Everyone to Enjoy

As some cannot attend museums, I have brought art outside for everyone to view and enjoy in public spaces.”
— Kat Trevino

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether escaping the confines of time or the chains of the mind, breaking free is a recurring theme in the explosive creations of award-winning LA artist Kat Trevino, and that leitmotif continues to expand with her ongoing project Art Beyond Walls.

Her “outside art” is a means to reach the public beyond the confines of a gallery or museum, says Trevino, who has been named “Best Artist 2022” by the Best of Los Angeles Awards. “As some cannot attend museums, I have brought art outside for everyone to view and enjoy in public spaces.”

Kat’s new medium is larger-than-life garden sculptures. Her first is a self-portrait of her and her son in silhouette form named “Mother & Child” adorned with colorful mosaic tiles with motion embellishments. “I’m more than excited about my sculptures!” said Mrs. Trevino as her mediums seem to have no boundaries.

Among Trevino’s outdoor offerings is a “mobile mural” recently commissioned by the prestigious Muckenthaler Cultural Center in Fullerton, CA, that welcomes you to the entry of this beautiful, historical art center. “I have a metal sculpture in the works for a permanent exhibition commemorating Muckenthaler’s new art center soon to be erected,” said Trevino.

Trevino’s works have been exhibited in galleries and museums from London to Los Angeles with great success. Palm Springs and Laguna Beach showcased her works with Solo Exhibitions that sold out many items in a matter of a few hours. Her fan base is growing and her unique style has been capturing the eye of the world.

Kat has also created a piece entitled “LIBERTY” a rare view of Isabella Singer the original model for the Statue of Liberty, part of the famous Singer family in Paris, in a new American Classic image deserving of iconic status. Draped in the American flag, with New York as a backdrop crowned in gold with a tear streaming down her face.

Kat’s first public mural was for L.A.s infamous Mural Row, since she has graced the desert with Pop Art with many pieces throughout Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Sherman Oaks and soon to represent Palm Springs with a mural for the Acrisure Arena set to open at the end of this year.

Her paintings—sometimes fanciful, other times mysterious—are always unique and intriguing. “I kind of create everything I like together,” she said during a recent interview. She creates images with butterflies or snakes, the arid desert or the blue sea, at times evoking the surrealism of Dali, the pop of Warhol, and the imaginations of album art. “I recreate the dreams that most people forget in the daylight,” she explains. Excellent examples of Trevino’s work in this medium can be seen at www.loupeart.com/t/artist/kat-trevino where she has her own Art Channel showcasing her work 24/7.

Trevino’s studio Kattworks is located in San Bernardino, where she creates her work and teaches art in Palm Springs and Riverside.

