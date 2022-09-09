Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,138 in the last 365 days.

A collaborated effort shuts down stash house

LAREDO, Texas – Border Patrol agents from the Laredo South Station working together with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) discovered a human smuggling stash house in Laredo, Texas.

On September 7, while agents were working their assigned duties, assisted DPS with a welfare check of a residence located on North Meadow Avenue. Agents along with DPS and HSI discovered a total of eight individuals inside the residence.  After conducting an immigration inspection of the individuals, agents were able to determine that they were in the country illegally. All the undocumented non-citizens were from the country of Mexico.

 All the individuals will be processed accordingly.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

A collaborated effort shuts down stash house

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.