A collaborated effort shuts down stash house

LAREDO, Texas – Border Patrol agents from the Laredo South Station working together with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) discovered a human smuggling stash house in Laredo, Texas.

On September 7, while agents were working their assigned duties, assisted DPS with a welfare check of a residence located on North Meadow Avenue. Agents along with DPS and HSI discovered a total of eight individuals inside the residence. After conducting an immigration inspection of the individuals, agents were able to determine that they were in the country illegally. All the undocumented non-citizens were from the country of Mexico.

All the individuals will be processed accordingly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.