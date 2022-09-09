Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Sept. 9

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews House Bill 1720, which relates to agricultural tax credits. The governor vetoed this measure earlier this year. It could be brought up during the annual veto session. Agricultural tax credits are also scheduled to be part of the upcoming extra session.
