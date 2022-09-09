Schuylkill County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Several State Roads
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Tamaqua Borough
Road name: PA 309/Pine Street
Between: Vine Street and Pine Street
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 9/12/22
Est completion date: 9/13/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Butler and West Mahanoy Townships, Girardville Borough
Road name: PA 54
Between: Big Mine Run Road and Raven Run Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 9/12/22
Est completion date: 9/16/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Union Township
Road name: PA 924/Main Boulevard
Between: Pineyville Road and Mountain Drive
Type of work: Bridge Repair
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 9/12/22
Est completion date: 9/16/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Wayne and Pine Grove Townships
Road name: Sweet Arrow Lake Road
Between: PA 183 and PA 125
Type of work: Milling & Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 9/12/22
Est completion date: 9/16/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
