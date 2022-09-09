Schuylkill County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Several State Roads

​

County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Tamaqua Borough

Road name: PA 309/Pine Street

Between: Vine Street and Pine Street

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: 9/12/22

Est completion date: 9/13/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

Change/Update:

County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Butler and West Mahanoy Townships, Girardville Borough

Road name: PA 54

Between: Big Mine Run Road and Raven Run Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: 9/12/22

Est completion date: 9/16/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

Change/Update:

County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Union Township

Road name: PA 924/Main Boulevard

Between: Pineyville Road and Mountain Drive

Type of work: Bridge Repair

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: 9/12/22

Est completion date: 9/16/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

Change/Update:

County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Wayne and Pine Grove Townships

Road name: Sweet Arrow Lake Road

Between: PA 183 and PA 125

Type of work: Milling & Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: 9/12/22

Est completion date: 9/16/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No













MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.





