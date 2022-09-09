Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,758 in the last 365 days.

I-79 Rest Areas to Close Monday in Lawrence County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the northbound and southbound I-79 rest areas in Plain Grove Township, Lawrence County will begin Monday, September 12.

The rest areas will close at 12 a.m. Monday to motorists and remain closed through mid-January for interior renovations and sidewalk repairs to both rest area facilities. There will be no access to these rest areas.

Motorists may choose to utilize the following rest areas:

Northbound

  • I-79 (Exit 45) Rest Area, Allegheny County

  • I-79 (Exit 130) Rest Area, Mercer County

Southbound

  • I-79 (Exit 141), Mercer County

  • I-79 (Exit 54), Allegheny County

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

# # #

You just read:

I-79 Rest Areas to Close Monday in Lawrence County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.