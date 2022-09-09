I-79 Rest Areas to Close Monday in Lawrence County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the northbound and southbound I-79 rest areas in Plain Grove Township, Lawrence County will begin Monday, September 12.



The rest areas will close at 12 a.m. Monday to motorists and remain closed through mid-January for interior renovations and sidewalk repairs to both rest area facilities. There will be no access to these rest areas.

Motorists may choose to utilize the following rest areas:

Northbound

I-79 (Exit 45) Rest Area, Allegheny County

I-79 (Exit 130) Rest Area, Mercer County

Southbound

I-79 (Exit 141), Mercer County

I-79 (Exit 54), Allegheny County

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

