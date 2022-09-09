Lane Closure Coming on Route 26/45 Intersection Project

State College, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the contractor on its Route 26/45 intersection project about 1½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills plans to restrict Route 26 to a single lane at 3:00 AM Monday, September 12. It will remain restricted to a single lane around the clock until the evening hours of Tuesday, September 13.

While this lane closure is in place, flaggers in the roadway will enforce an alternating traffic pattern. Flaggers on either end of Route 45 will provide traffic control for drivers merging onto Route 26.

PennDOT also noted a delay in implementing a new traffic pattern announced last week. The contractor now intends to make the switch on the evening of Tuesday, September 13. Once implemented, drivers traveling northbound on Route 26 toward State College will continue to use the temporary roadway through the work zone while southbound traffic heading toward Pine Grove Mills travels the newly completed portion of Route 26 and the new bridge structure.

The existing traffic pattern on Route 45 will remain in place. However, due to the shift in traffic pattern on Route 26, PennDOT urges drivers making a left turn from Route 45 to spend extra time watching for oncoming traffic before completing their turn.

PennDOT reminds drivers that lane widths through the work zone are reduced to 10 feet and urges drivers of wider vehicles to find an alternate route.

Overall work on this project includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous construction. Other work includes replacing an existing concrete bridge with a single-span box beam bridge.

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high-traffic volume events locally.

Charles C. Merlo Inc. of Mineral Point, PA, is the contractor on this $5 million project, which PennDOT expects to be complete by mid-November.

Changeable message boards will be in place to alert drivers to the work zone. PennDOT reminds drivers to exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423; Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598



