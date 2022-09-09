Bridge Work on I-80 East in Monroe County

Be alert for possible significant delays on I-80 east this weekend between Exits 293 (I-380) & 298 (Scotrun) for bridge repair work. Single lane conditions 9 PM tonight to 7 PM Sunday (weather permitting).

County: Monroe

Road name: Interstate 80 East

Between: Exit 293 (I-380) and Exit 298 (Scotrun)

Type of work: Bridge Repair

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Single lane conditions on Interstate 80 East from 9 PM Friday to 7 PM Sunday for bridge work.

Start date: 9/9/22

Est completion date: 9/11/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 07:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No









Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5





Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.





511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.





Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.





MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.





# # #