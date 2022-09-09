Submit Release
Smithfield Street Bridge Improvements Begin Next Week in Pittsburgh

Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday morning, a single lane of traffic will close long-term on the Smithfield Street Bridge. Bi-directional traffic will be maintained on the bridge. Additionally, one sidewalk will remain open during each phase of construction. The western sidewalk, the side closest to Point State Park, will remain open during the first phase. Motorists will see lane restrictions on East Carson Street, Fort Pitt Boulevard, and I-376 (Parkway East). Details will be provided in advance of the restrictions being implemented.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday night, a full closure of the Smithfield Street Bridge will occur for line painting and sign installation in preparation for the preservation work. Traffic will be detoured. The bridge will reopen to traffic at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Posted Detour

Northbound Smithfield Street Bridge

  • Take East Carson Street

  • Turn left onto 10th Street Bridge

  • Turn left onto Second Avenue

  • Turn left onto B Street

  • Turn right onto First Avenue

  • Turn left onto Grant Street

  • Turn right onto Fort Pitt Boulevard

  • End detour

Southbound Smithfield Street Bridge

  • From Smithfield Street head north

  • Turn right onto Boulevard of the Allies

  • Take slight right onto Second Avenue

  • Turn right onto 10th Street Bridge

  • Turn right onto East Carson Street

  • End Detour

This $8.49 million bridge preservation project includes steel repairs, spot painting, replacing existing sidewalk in two of the four spans, replacing the epoxy deck surface, concrete deck repairs, concrete and masonry substructure repairs, as well as upgrades to the lane control system and installation of pedestrian signals at the Fort Pitt Boulevard intersection. The project also includes minor preservation work to the bridge carrying Smithfield Street over Station Square Drive. The project will have single-lane traffic maintained throughout the project duration with two full weekend closures expected. Bus traffic will be maintained during the weekend closures and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project. The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 11 including completed work and significant projects, is available at http://www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.  

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

