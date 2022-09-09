Smithfield Street Bridge Improvements Begin Next Week in Pittsburgh

Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday morning, a single lane of traffic will close long-term on the Smithfield Street Bridge. Bi-directional traffic will be maintained on the bridge. Additionally, one sidewalk will remain open during each phase of construction. The western sidewalk, the side closest to Point State Park, will remain open during the first phase. Motorists will see lane restrictions on East Carson Street, Fort Pitt Boulevard, and I-376 (Parkway East). Details will be provided in advance of the restrictions being implemented.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday night, a full closure of the Smithfield Street Bridge will occur for line painting and sign installation in preparation for the preservation work. Traffic will be detoured. The bridge will reopen to traffic at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Posted Detour

Northbound Smithfield Street Bridge

Take East Carson Street

Turn left onto 10th Street Bridge

Turn left onto Second Avenue

Turn left onto B Street

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

Turn right onto Fort Pitt Boulevard

End detour

Southbound Smithfield Street Bridge

From Smithfield Street head north

Turn right onto Boulevard of the Allies

Take slight right onto Second Avenue

Turn right onto 10th Street Bridge

Turn right onto East Carson Street

End Detour

This $8.49 million bridge preservation project includes steel repairs, spot painting, replacing existing sidewalk in two of the four spans, replacing the epoxy deck surface, concrete deck repairs, concrete and masonry substructure repairs, as well as upgrades to the lane control system and installation of pedestrian signals at the Fort Pitt Boulevard intersection. The project also includes minor preservation work to the bridge carrying Smithfield Street over Station Square Drive. The project will have single-lane traffic maintained throughout the project duration with two full weekend closures expected. Bus traffic will be maintained during the weekend closures and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project. The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

