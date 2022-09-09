Road Closure on State Route 8 in Butler County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a road closure on State Route 8 Butler County starting due to a multivehicle crash.



The closure is between the intersections of PA 108 (Franklin Road), Davis Lane/Kiester Road, and Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township.

There is currently no estimated time to reopen or detour available.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

