PSS Celebrates National Grandparents Day Sunday, Sept. 11

Photo of Doris Williams seated

Doris Williams, aka "Granny Doris"

PSS is proud to celebrate grandparents everywhere this Sunday, in honor of National Grandparents Day.

Grandparents should never be forgotten.”
— Doris Williams, PSS 2020 Maggie Kuhn Award recipient
NEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA , September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1970, Marian McQuade initiated a campaign to establish a day to honor grandparents. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter signed a federal proclamation, declaring the first Sunday after Labor Day as National Grandparents Day, to honor our nation’s grandparents.

Within the proclamation are these important concepts…

“The elders of each family have the responsibility for setting the moral tone for the family and for passing on the traditional values of our Nation to their children and grandchildren. They bore the hardships and made the sacrifices that produced much of the progress and comfort we enjoy today. It is appropriate, therefore, that as individuals and as a nation, that we salute our grandparents for their contribution to our lives.”

PSS actively supports grandparents and wants to recognize our own special New York advocate for grandparents, Ms. Doris Williams aka “Granny Doris,” who has been a strong and consistent voice for grandparents. She was presented with PSS’s Maggie Kuhn Award in 2020 as one who exemplifies advocacy and civic commitment to older populations.

“PSS is proud of its work serving grandparents and older adults across all five boroughs of New York City, and beyond," said PSS Executive Director Rimas Jasin. "In fact, PSS in partnership with the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing, created and purpose-built the first-ever Grandparent Family Apartments in the United States, which provide safe and affordable housing and support systems that enable grandparents raising grandchildren to reach their full potential and their grandchildren to gain the emotional and educational tools essential for success. Located in the South Bronx, the GFA has been a beacon of hope and progress for these kinship families since 2005.”

Presbyterian Senior Services (PSS) is a NYC-based 501c3 non-profit serving all five boroughs for 60 years. Our mission is to strengthen the capacity of older New Yorkers (55+), their families, caregivers and communities to thrive. We have six main service programs: Older Adult Centers, Residences, Circle of Care, Care Stations, Coming of Age & PSS Life! University.

PSS
