FRAUD INVESTIGATION ARREST

September 9, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa – Following an investigation, on September 7, 2022, Chad Ryan Koch, age 42, of Indianola, Iowa, was arrested and charged with two (2) counts of Theft 1st Degree and two (2) counts of Fraudulent Practices in Polk County. All four charges are Class C Felonies.

This continues to be an active criminal case, and the Division of Criminal Investigation wishes to speak with anyone who has had financial dealings with Koch in an attempt to identify additional victims. Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around Central Iowa.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact DCI Special Agent Chris Forsyth at (319) 883-6108 or forsyth@dps.state.ia.us . All media inquiries should be directed to Special Agent in Charge Michael Motsinger at (515) 729-3706.

A criminal charge is only an accusation, and criminal defendants are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

